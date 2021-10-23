GoFundMe Launched 'in Memory of' Late Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins died at the age of 42 following a shooting incident on the set of Rust

A chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild is raising funds in memory of its member Halyna Hutchins, who was killed Thursday following a shooting incident on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust in New Mexico.

The ICG Local 600, based in Hollywood, launched a GoFundMe page for the late film professional on Friday afternoon.

"Local 600 mourns the passing of Halyna Hutchins, a Director of Photography who died from injuries sustained on the set of 'Rust' in New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21," a statement on the page said.

"Halyna is survived by her husband, Matthew, and her 9-year-old son," it continued. "In memory of Halyna, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can."

As of Friday evening, the campaign has raised over $62,000.

Additionally, a candlelight vigil has been scheduled to take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday evening, as seen on the Instagram Story of fellow ICG Local 600 member Lane Luper.

On Thursday, authorities responded to an incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of Rust around 1:50 p.m. local time, following 911 calls indicating "an individual had been shot on set," the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department wrote in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's department learned that Hutchins, 42, and director Joel Souza, 48, were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged" by Baldwin, 63.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department. Souza was hospitalized, but his reps told Deadline he has since been released.

So far, no charges have been filed. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Just days before the incident, Baldwin voiced his support for a potential IATSE strike to improve working conditions for crew members. In a video shared on his Instagram on Tuesday, Baldwin said, "I want to say to the people in IATSE, do what you need to do."

"You don't like that contract? You think the contract could be better? You want to go on strike? Go on strike," he continued. "You gotta fight, because I'll tell you something about the executives from these companies ... they don't give a f— about you."

Following the incident, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44 Chapter, a union that represents crew workers in Hollywood, sent an email — obtained by Deadline — to members stating that there was no union prop master on set the night Hutchins was killed.