Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor, and Robert Pattinson Reunite to Host GO Campaign Gala

Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor, and Robert Pattinson are once again hosting the virtual, free GO Campaign Gala on Oct. 23

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the trio is returning to lead the free, virtual event this year, which will take place Oct. 23 and will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, promote racial justice in the U.S., and raise money to educate children in Africa and Latin America along with girls in Afghanistan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This year's event will feature musical performances, plus appearances from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton. GO Campaign promises more surprise celebrity guests, too.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, GO Campaign — which is dedicated to improving the lives of children across the globe — has given $855,000 in Covid Emergency Relief to grassroots organizations. This year, the organization has specifically helped India, supplying PPE, oximeters, and food to families, and providing health checks, homeschooling, and increased access to vaccines.

Lily Collins and Robert Pattinson Credit: David Livingston/Getty

"GO Campaign has a proven track record of making real, meaningful change in communities around the world," Pattinson, 36, said in a statement. "The funds raised at the GO Gala bring opportunities and resources to some of the most vulnerable children that may otherwise be left behind. Every dollar donated to GO Campaign is a dollar invested wisely in the future generation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

McGregor, 50, added, "As a part of the GO Campaign family, I've watched the organization grow and expand since the very beginning. I've seen firsthand the lives that have been radically changed because of GO…it's truly amazing. For the second year in a row, an endless amount of supporters can gather with us - safely and online - in an effort to make real change."

Lily Collins and Robert Pattinson Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Last year, GO Campaign stepped up its mission locally, tapping a group of young activists called Changemakers to help promote their organization. The group includes Minka Kelly, Brandon Flynn, Geraldine Viswanathan, Max Carver, Alex MacNicoll, Torrance Coombs, and Abigail Cowen.

This year's event will feature an online auction to raise funds for the GO Campaign through prizes like tickets to Paris courtesy of Air France. Celebrity guests will also donate auction items.