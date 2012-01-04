The actress joins Amanda Seyfried and James Franco in the biopic of the '70s-era porn star

Demi Moore is getting right back to work.

The actress, 49, who filed for divorce from Ashton Kutcher in November, has been cast to play feminist and journalist Gloria Steinem in Lovelace, a biopic about deceased Deep Throat star Linda Lovelace, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which also stars Amanda Seyfried as Lovelace, and Eric Roberts, Sharon Stone and James Franco (as Hugh Hefner), is not to be confused with Inferno: A Linda Lovelace Story, another upcoming film which was originally set to star Lindsay Lohan, who was replaced by Malin Ackerman.