Demi Moore Cast as Gloria Steinem in Linda Lovelace Biopic
The actress joins Amanda Seyfried and James Franco in the biopic of the '70s-era porn star
Demi Moore is getting right back to work.
The actress, 49, who filed for divorce from Ashton Kutcher in November, has been cast to play feminist and journalist Gloria Steinem in Lovelace, a biopic about deceased Deep Throat star Linda Lovelace, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The film, which also stars Amanda Seyfried as Lovelace, and Eric Roberts, Sharon Stone and James Franco (as Hugh Hefner), is not to be confused with Inferno: A Linda Lovelace Story, another upcoming film which was originally set to star Lindsay Lohan, who was replaced by Malin Ackerman.
Steinem, 77, co-founded Ms. magazine and was a highly vocal opponent of pornography. Lovelace is currently shooting in L.A. and is set for a 2012 release.