Gloria Estefan is joining the cast of the Cuban American remake of Father of the Bride

Gloria Estefan Joins Andy Garcia in Father of the Bride Remake: I 'Can't Wait'

Gloria Estefan is heading to the wedding!

The "Get on Your Feet" singer is set to star in the Father of the Bride remake opposite Andy Garcia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"A resounding yes was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, Father of The Bride!" Estefan said on Instagram.

The Warner Bros. film is being directed by Gary "Gaz" Alazraki who helmed the popular 2013 Mexican dark comedy Nosotros Los Nobles (We Are the Nobles), which starred How to Get Away with Murder's Karla Souza and Luis Gerardo Mendez.

"I've been a fan of Director, Gaz Alazraki, since I saw his record breaking comedy, "Nosotros Los Nobles" and can't wait to experience how he brings this amazing script by Matt Lopez to life," Estefan wrote in her post.

Alazraki has also directed Netflix's Club de Cuervos. Adria Arjona, who has previously starred in Good Omens, 6 Underground and True Detective, will star as the Bride, a role formerly played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The remake will follow the relationships within a Cuban American family as they prepare for their daughter's wedding.

This is the latest remake in the franchise, which first began with Spencer Tracey and Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 film of the same name.