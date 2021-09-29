Gloria Estefan Didn't Let Husband Emilio See Her Kiss Andy Garcia on Father of the Bride: 'Hell No'

Gloria Estefan joked that her husband, Emilio Estefan, was not allowed to visit the Father of the Bride remake set

Gloria Estefan says she had one rule on the set of the Father of the Bride remake: no Emilio Estefan allowed!

Gloria, 64, stars in the reimagining of the 1991 comedy alongside Andy Garcia, who plays her onscreen husband. The "Conga" singer said she did not want her real-life husband seeing her kissing another man, joking to Entertainment Tonight that Emilio, 68, was not welcome on set when she and Garcia, 65, filmed such scenes.

"Oh hell no," Gloria told ET. "He wasn't even in the city. I was not having that, girl, no way! I was nervous enough."

Filming Father of the Bride was the very first time in 43 years Gloria kissed a man who wasn't her husband, per ET. Thankfully, both she and her co-star prepared for the moment accordingly, as she explained, "I did tell Andy, 'I am bringing love mints tomorrow' and he said, 'Don't worry, I am not going to smoke my cigars.' "

While Gloria made sure her husband didn't see any onscreen smooches between her and her co-star, she also told Garcia — who has been married to Marivi Lorido Garcia since 1982 — "I don't want Marivi kicking my butt!"

Gloria told ET that Garcia assured her all was well, recalling that her co-star said, "You are my only pass. You are the only person who she does not have a problem with."

Gloria found Garcia's reasoning "funny," explaining, "he has kissed like a billion women in different things." Still, she said it was "great" working with him, describing Garcia as "a good friend" whom she has "great chemistry" with on set.

The Father of the Bride remake, which centers around a Cuban American family, was first announced in March, when Garcia was attached to the project as both a star and executive producer.

"I'm very excited to join The Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story," Garcia said in a statement at the time.

Gloria joined the film a month later, sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of herself and Garcia.