Glenn Close No Longer Presenting at the 2023 Oscars After Testing Positive for COVID

Glenn Close has tested positive for COVID and will no longer be presenting at the 2023 Academy Awards, PEOPLE can confirm.

The actress, 75, was scheduled to present with Harrison Ford at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, during what would've been an Air Force One reunion with the actor, 80.

"Yes, she has COVID, and she is of course required to bow out," a representative for Close tells PEOPLE in a statement. "She was very much looking forward to taking part."

The Associated Press was first to report the news of Close's COVID diagnosis.

Close, an eight-time Academy Award nominee, and Ford, who has been nominated once, starred opposite one another in the 1997 thriller about the hijacking of the president's (Ford) titular aircraft.

Air Force One received two Oscar nominations at the 1998 ceremony, in the Best Sound and Best Film Editing categories.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Movies' biggest night will be held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year, his third time in the emceeing gig, and the movie with the most overall nominations is Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has 11 total nods. (It's followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both earned nine nominations.)

Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment, and four of the five Best Original Song nominees will be showcased live during the broadcast.

A group of A-list stars are expected to present awards, including Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe and John Cho, to name a few.

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.