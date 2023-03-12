Entertainment Movies Glenn Close No Longer Presenting at the 2023 Oscars After Testing Positive for COVID The actress was scheduled to present an award opposite her Air Force One costar Harrison Ford By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 02:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Glenn Close. Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Glenn Close has tested positive for COVID and will no longer be presenting at the 2023 Academy Awards, PEOPLE can confirm. The actress, 75, was scheduled to present with Harrison Ford at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, during what would've been an Air Force One reunion with the actor, 80. "Yes, she has COVID, and she is of course required to bow out," a representative for Close tells PEOPLE in a statement. "She was very much looking forward to taking part." The Associated Press was first to report the news of Close's COVID diagnosis. How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal) Close, an eight-time Academy Award nominee, and Ford, who has been nominated once, starred opposite one another in the 1997 thriller about the hijacking of the president's (Ford) titular aircraft. Air Force One received two Oscar nominations at the 1998 ceremony, in the Best Sound and Best Film Editing categories. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Roy Rochlin/Getty 8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them Movies' biggest night will be held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year, his third time in the emceeing gig, and the movie with the most overall nominations is Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has 11 total nods. (It's followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both earned nine nominations.) Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment, and four of the five Best Original Song nominees will be showcased live during the broadcast. A group of A-list stars are expected to present awards, including Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe and John Cho, to name a few. The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.