Glenn Close wowed the audience at the 2021 Oscars when she shared her knowledge about the 1998 funk hit "Da Butt" — and demonstrated the song's iconic dance

Glenn Close Shows Off Her 'Da Butt' Dance Moves and Swears at 2021 Oscars

Glenn Close is busting a move at the 93rd Academy Awards!

During Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, the actress, 74, impressed the audience with her knowledge of the 1998 funk hit "Da Butt" — and even demonstrated how to perform the song's iconic dance.

The impromptu dance came during a segment with DJ Questlove and comedian Lil Rel Howery, in which attendees were tested on their music trivia by being asked if hit songs were Oscar winners, Oscar nominees or snubbed for a nomination.

"Stop, stop. That's not fair to Glenn Close," Howery said, when Questlove began playing "Da Butt" for the eight-time Oscar nominee.

Glenn Close Dancing - Oscars Glenn Close

But Close already knew the answer, quickly interjecting, "Wait a second, that's 'Da Butt!' "

"It's 'Da Butt.' I know that," she said. "'Da Butt' was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C., go-go band, The E.U."

Surprising Howery, Glenn went on to drop more facts about the song.

"Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie School Daze," she said. "My friends at the Oscars missed it and it wasn't nominated, so it couldn't have won, which I think it's absolute bulls—."

Glenn Close dancing Glenn Close

"I wasn't expecting that at all — that you knew 'Da Butt,' " Howery replied. "But do you know the dance though?"

To the delight of the crowd, Close then got out from her seat and began dancing.

The Academy Awards' official Twitter later shared a GIF of the memorable moment, tweeting, "Glenn Close, everyone!"

Previously on the red carpet, Close shared what she would do if she were to win her first-ever Oscar on Sunday night.

When asked by E!'s Giuliana Rancic whether she has thought about where she'd put the award, Close replied, "I actually haven't, but I have this fantasy — and I think I [would] actually do it — that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot."

"So that people can actually see what it's like. [To] kind of bring this world into everyday life. That's what I will do," she added.