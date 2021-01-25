Glenn Close was first nominated for an Oscar in 1983 for The World According to Garp with her most recent nomination in 2019 for The Wife

Glenn Close Says It 'Might Be Cool to Never' Win an Oscar After Being Nominated 7 Times

Glenn Close isn't desperate to net an Oscar after seven nominations.

The 73-year-old actress was asked about landing the elusive golden statue during an interview with Pete Davidson for Variety's Actors on Actors.

"What can we do to get you an Oscar?" Davidson, 27, asked Close. "We have to get the internet to help because you deserve seven!"

In response, Close mused, "Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award? You don't have to make a speech."

"It's beyond me," she continued. "I don't know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what's good. You're fulfilled by your work, and that's the process to me. It's what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it."

She added, "It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn't mind being wheeled out when I'm old and drooling, and I have a gray wig to cover my bald head."

The Hillbilly Elegy star received her first Oscar nomination in 1983 for The World According to Garp, and was nominated again in 1984 for The Big Chill and in 1985 for The Natural.

In 1988, she received her fourth nomination for Fatal Attraction and the following year for Dangerous Liaisons. She was nominated in 2012 for Albert Nobbs with her most recent nomination for 2019's The Wife.

In November, Close appeared on ABC News' Popcorn with Peter Travers where she spoke about her feelings regarding the industry award shows.

"I'm very proud of the times that my peers have felt that my performance was worthy of attention," Close told Travers.

As for whether Hillbilly Elegy will be her first Oscar victory at next year's ceremony? "I know, but it's so sad if it happens when we're all unable to celebrate in a room together," Close said with a laugh, acknowledging how the pandemic makes a traditional award show impossible. "I mean, that would be ironic, but that's what life does, right?"

"I just hope I can keep finding the parts because a lot of times I think it's about the role," she added.

In February 2019, Close looked back at each of her seven Oscar-nominated performances with Vanity Fair, telling the magazine that when it comes to hoping for an Oscar win she keeps herself "to zero expectations just for my own mental health." She added that her first priority is crafting a solid character.

"I don't know if this [attitude] is for my emotional survival, or it just might be who I am, but when I've done a job and played a character that I've felt was to the very best of my ability, and I got deep into the character and lost in that character, that is the most important thing," Close said at the time. "When that character has resonance and connection with people … that, for me, is the award."