Glenn Close Reveals She Refused to Cry Onscreen Playing a Female Vice President in Air Force One

Glenn Close is looking back at her career — and how she fought for what she believed was right for one of her biggest movies.

The actress spoke about making her 1997 film Air Force One in a Vanity Fair interview. Close played Vice President Kathryn Bennett opposite Harrison Ford’s President James Marshall.

“One thing I remember was they had a scene around that table where she broke down crying,” Close recalled. “And I said, ‘I will not do that. I don’t think that would happen. Not my Vice President. My Vice President would not break down into tears, she would step up to the challenge.'”

She added, “So they changed it.”

The action-thriller followed President Marshall as his plane, Air Force One, is hijacked by terrorists.

Marshall attempts to rescue everyone on board, including his family, by retaking his plane while Close's Bennett remains calm and stoic while keeping track of the hijacking in the White House's Situation Room.

Close's comments come after Kamala Harris was elected as the first female Vice President while on Joe Biden's presidential ticket.

The California senator made history as the first woman, first Black person and first person of Indian descent elected vice president of the United States.

Harris told PEOPLE last year, "Every position that I went for, people said, 'It's not your time, it's not your turn, nobody like you has done it before, they're not ready for this, not ready for you.' But I didn't listen."

"And I'll tell you, the optimism that I take away from that experience is that not only did I not listen — but the voters didn't listen and I won."