Glenn Close Earns Oscar and Razzie Nominations for Netflix's Divisive Hillbilly Elegy

The actress received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress a week after earning her Razzie nomination for the same performance

Glenn Close is experiencing a rollercoaster of an awards season this year.

On Monday, the actress, 73, landed an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in last year's Hillbilly Elegy. The honor came a week after Close was jokingly included in the Razzie Award's worst supporting actress race for that same film.

The eight-time Oscar nominee plays Bonnie "Mamaw" Vance in the Netflix movie opposite Amy Adams. The story follows a Yale Law student who is drawn back to his Appalachian hometown, and confronts his strained relationships with his mother and grandmother.

The film was largely panned by critics and received a 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes, although viewers gave it an 85% audience score.

Hillbilly Elegy received a total of three Razzie Award nominations, including for worst director for Ron Howard and worst screenplay for Vanessa Taylor.

In January, Close spoke about having been nominated for the Oscar seven times (at the time) in a virtual interview with Pete Davidson for Variety's Actors on Actors.

When the Saturday Night Live comedian asked her what "can we do to get you an Oscar?" Close mused, "Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award? You don't have to make a speech."

"It's beyond me," she continued. "I don't know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what's good. You're fulfilled by your work, and that's the process to me. It's what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it."

She added, "It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn't mind being wheeled out when I'm old and drooling, and I have a gray wig to cover my bald head."

In February 2019, Close looked back at each of her seven Oscar-nominated performances with Vanity Fair, telling the magazine that when it comes to hoping for an Oscar win, she keeps herself "to zero expectations just for my own mental health." She added that her first priority is crafting a solid character.

"I don't know if this [attitude] is for my emotional survival, or it just might be who I am, but when I've done a job and played a character that I've felt was to the very best of my ability, and I got deep into the character and lost in that character, that is the most important thing," Close said at the time. "When that character has resonance and connection with people … that, for me, is the award."