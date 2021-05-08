Glenn Close on Receiving 8 Oscar Nominations and No Wins: 'I Don't Think I'm a Loser'

Glenn Close may not have any Oscar statuettes on her shelf, but she is no loser.

"First of all, I don't think I'm a loser," she told the AP.

"Who in that category is a loser? You're there, you're five people honored for the work that you've done by your peers. What's better than that?" the Hillbilly Elegy star said. "And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, 'Who is the worst dressed?' And, you know, 'Who made the worst speech?' Forget it. It's not what it's about."

"I say, f--- them!" Close concluded.

In addition to Hillbilly Elegy, which earned her a nomination, the star was previously recognized for her roles in Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs and The Wife, as well as The World According to Garp, The Big Chill and The Natural.

Ahead of the Oscars last month, E!'s Giuliana Rancic asked Close whether she had thought about where she'd put her award if she nabbed the Actress in a Supporting Role award.

"I actually haven't, but I have this fantasy — and I think I [would] actually do it — that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot," said Close.

"So that people can actually see what it's like. [To] kind of bring this world into everyday life. That's what I will do," she continued.

As for the ceremony itself, Close told the AP that it was "wonderful" to be with her fellow actors in person after a year of virtual awards shows due to the COVID pandemic.

"It was wonderful. I mean, they were very strict," she said. "We were tested up the wazoo as we had to be. But I'll tell you what I loved about the Oscars ... you got to talk to people whose work you had seen and loved. I got to talk to the wonderful Korean woman who won in my category; got to meet Maria [Bakalova], who was also in my category, the wonderful young actress from Bulgaria."