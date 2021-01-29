Glenn Close Meets the Family Behind Her Hillbilly Elegy Character in Moving Behind-the-Scenes Look

Glenn Close had a unique experience making her latest drama, Hillbilly Elegy.

The award-winning actress stars alongside Amy Adams in the Ron Howard-directed Netflix film, which adapts J.D. Vance's popular memoir, documenting his harrowing story of growing up in a poor Rust Belt town. Adams, 46, plays his volatile, deeply-troubled mother Bev, while Close, 73, plays Bev's no-nonsense mother Mamaw.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To accurately portray real-life members of Vance's family, the two actresses altered their own appearances, with Close going so far as to don a prosthetic nose.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, exclusive to PEOPLE, Close is seen meeting some of Vance's real-life family members, including Bev.

Says Vance, "Everyone in my family had this 'oh sh--' moment when they see Glenn Close as Mamaw because she looks so much like her, she acts so much like her."

Image zoom Glenn Close and Amy Adams in Hillbilly Elegy | Credit: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX

Close recently recalled to PEOPLE surprising crew members on set with her transformation into the real-life matriarch.

"The first time we were all in full drag was for our hair and makeup tests. I decided with my team that we'd go in and I'd have a cigarette hanging out of my mouth," she said. "It was fun. People didn't know it was me. They thought some slightly disturbing person had gotten on the sound stage."

The actress also said she had no qualms with downplaying her looks for the role.

"I've always chosen to live in places where I wouldn't feel the pressure of having to look a certain way because I just don't like spending that much time on it," she said. "West Village in New York and now in Montana, you wear blue jeans. Literally, I look at myself and say, 'You've got to change that shirt. You've been wearing that shirt for five days. But it's a really nice flannel shirt that I got from Murdoch's. Okay, wash it."