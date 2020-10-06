The actress got creative when throwing together a "homemade" costume of her famous 101 Dalmations villain

Glenn Close Transforms Into Cruella De Vil Again Over 20 Years After 101 Dalmatians: 'Suiting Up'

It's never too soon to get your Halloween costume in order!

On Monday, Glenn Close made sure she was prepared for this year's festivities by throwing together a "homemade" costume inspired by her famous 101 Dalmatians villain, Cruella De Vil. The 73-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she was bringing back the iconic Disney character for Bette Midler's virtual Halloween fundraiser.

"Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER’S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT. I’ll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid 'Sho' Campbell," Close shared with fans before uploading a series of posts showing off her costume.

The actress then shared the creative way she pulled together the iconic look, telling fans that her cigarette holder was actually a "chopstick painted red," and that she bought her wig online. She even used some leftover wardrobe pieces from one of her other famous movies, The Wife.

"Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips, Leopard scarf=silk long Johns, Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store, Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife," she explained.

Close also touched on how she did her makeup, revealing that she "didn't have a really pale base" so she "tried baby powder."

"Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner ... next time," she said.

Close portrayed the iconic character in two live-action films, 101 Dalmatians in 1996 and 102 Dalmatians in 2000.

It was recently revealed that the villain is getting her own spin-off film, Cruella, starring Emma Stone, which is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2021.

“It’s pretty trippy. It’s wild,” Stone, 30, recently told Entertainment Tonight of portraying Cruella. “Right now, I’m tired all the time, but there are times where I’m like … ‘This is bananas.’ ”

She also praised Close as “obviously, the GOAT,” in the role but notes of her own involvement, “I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time.”

“So yes, [Glenn]’s incredible, but this comes before [Close’s] story,” Stone added of the upcoming prequel. “This leads to her, to where she becomes true greatness.”

Close will be attending Midler's annual Hulaween fundraising gala at the end of this month, this time a reunion with Midler's Hocus Pocus costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The event has been dubbed In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover and is being touted as "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."