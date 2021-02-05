Glenn Close Celebrates Golden Globe and SAG Nominations with a Dance in Her Hillbilly Elegy Costume

Close, 73, earned a nod in the supporting actress categories from both the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Screen Actors Guild for her role as Mamaw in the Ron Howard-directed Hillbilly Elegy.

The Netflix movie also stars Amy Adams, Owen Asztalos and Haley Bennett.

Close shared a video on Instagram Thursday of herself performing a silly dance in her costume from the film. In the clip, the star has her shirt unbuttoned to show the fake belly and breasts she wore for the movie, and clapped her hands on the belly like a drum.

"I [am] dancing for JOY and GRATITUDE!!" Close wrote in the caption. "So honored by Golden Globe and SAG nominations for 'Mamaw' in HILLBILLY ELEGY."

She went on to thank "Ted Sarandos, Tendo Nagenda and the incredible NETFLIX team" as well as several others who worked on the movie and styled the "Mamaw look."

"Thank you, Ron Howard and Amy Adams for their daily inspiration and special thanks to my peers in SAG who deemed my work worthy of recognition. Dance On!!"

This year marks Close's 14th Golden Globe nomination. She won in 2005, 2008 and 2019 for her performances in The Lion in Winter, Damages and The Wife, respectively.

Close has been nominated for nine SAG Awards and took home statues in 2005 for The Lion in Winter and 2019 for The Wife.

The actress has also been nominated for seven Oscars — though she said recently that it "might be cool to never" take home an Academy Award.

During an interview with Pete Davidson for Variety's Actors on Actors series last month, the Saturday Night Live star asked, "What can we do to get you an Oscar? We have to get the internet to help because you deserve seven!"

"Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award? You don't have to make a speech," Close mused, adding, "It's beyond me. I don't know what to say about that."

"I just have to keep doing what's good. You're fulfilled by your work, and that's the process to me. It's what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it."

"It might be cool to never get one," she added. "I wouldn't mind being wheeled out when I'm old and drooling, and I have a gray wig to cover my bald head."

In 2019, Close told Vanity Fair that her motivation when acting is to make the audience feel connected to her characters, not to win an award.