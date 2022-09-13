Glenn Close Cancels Film Festival Appearance Due to 'Family Emergency for Which I Must Stay Home'

Glenn Close is putting her family first.

The Golden Globe winner, 75, announced in a statement Tuesday that she would not appear at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where she was slated to serve as the jury president. According to a release from the festival, Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín will be president of the jury in her absence.

"I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home," Close said, per the release. "I apologize to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Representatives for Close said there was nothing to add at this time. The festival did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Earlier this month, the Tehran actress expressed her excitement about attending the event while discussing her agenda for the month of September and October with her Instagram followers.

"It's been announced that I am going to head up the jury at the San Sebastian Film Festival, which is a new adventure for me. I've never done that before," she said in a video. "And I love San Sebastian. People are fantastic, I am really looking forward to seeing some wonderful films, meeting new people, very excited about meeting my fellow jury members."

The event will be held Sept. 16 to 24.

Other jury members who will participate in the festival include The French Dispatch casting director and My Night filmmaker Antoinette Boulat (France); As in Heaven director and screenwriter Tea Lindeburg (Denmark); author and journalist Rosa Montero (Spain), This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection filmmaker and visual artist Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (Lesotho); and Godland director and screenwriter Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland).