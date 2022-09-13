Glenn Close Cancels Film Festival Appearance Due to 'Family Emergency for Which I Must Stay Home'

The actress was slated to serve as the jury president at the San Sebastian Film Festival

By
Published on September 13, 2022 06:40 PM
Glenn Close
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Glenn Close is putting her family first.

The Golden Globe winner, 75, announced in a statement Tuesday that she would not appear at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where she was slated to serve as the jury president. According to a release from the festival, Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín will be president of the jury in her absence.

"I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home," Close said, per the release. "I apologize to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all."

Glenn Close attends 12th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party Presented by Max Mara
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Representatives for Close said there was nothing to add at this time. The festival did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Earlier this month, the Tehran actress expressed her excitement about attending the event while discussing her agenda for the month of September and October with her Instagram followers.

"It's been announced that I am going to head up the jury at the San Sebastian Film Festival, which is a new adventure for me. I've never done that before," she said in a video. "And I love San Sebastian. People are fantastic, I am really looking forward to seeing some wonderful films, meeting new people, very excited about meeting my fellow jury members."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The event will be held Sept. 16 to 24.

Other jury members who will participate in the festival include The French Dispatch casting director and My Night filmmaker Antoinette Boulat (France); As in Heaven director and screenwriter Tea Lindeburg (Denmark); author and journalist Rosa Montero (Spain), This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection filmmaker and visual artist Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (Lesotho); and Godland director and screenwriter Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland).

Related Articles
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Black panther trailer
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Debuts Emotional First Trailer After Chadwick Boseman Death
Monica King/AP/Shutterstock (10605712a) This Sept. 2019 official portrait provided by the U.S. Army shows Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah, at the Pentagon in Washington Trump Press Secretary, Washington, United States - 30 Sep 2019; NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Elisabeth Hasselbeck attends the 4th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 5, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE)
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals the 'Good Advice' Elisabeth Hasselbeck Gave Her About 'The View'
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas 5th Edition of Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, Cagliari, Italy - 09 Jun 2022
Justin Hartley Steps Out in Italy, Plus Doja Cat, Busy Philipps, Tyra Banks and More
Jay-Z
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Sit Courtside at the NBA Finals, Plus Selena Gomez, Jessica Chastain and More
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
Dua Lipa performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival
Dua Lipa Defies Gravity in Spain, Plus Naomi Watts, MGK & Megan Fox, Gwen Stefani and More
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Cast
'A League of Their Own' Cast Explains Why They'll 'Never Forget' Making the Movie on 30th Anniversary
John Legend attends the Sperry x John Legend Collection Launch at Nordstrom at the Grove on September 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
John Legend Launches a Shoe Line in L.A., Plus Hasan Minhaj, Javier Bardem and More
rihanna
Rihanna Hosts Her Latest Fashion Show in L.A., Plus Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu and More
christopher meloni and mariska hargitay
Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Get Close on 'Today' , Plus Julianne Moore, Cynthia Erivo and More
StarTracks
Janet Jackson Hits the Stage in Kentucky, Plus the GLAAD Awards, Jason Momoa, Taraji P. Henson and More
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
celeb foodies Dan Levy
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today