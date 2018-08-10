Glenn Close Reveals What She's Really Bad At, Her Biggest Extravagance — and More Confessions

Even celebrities have their secrets.

Glenn Close admits that although she’s spent over four decades on Hollywood red carpets and attending award shows, the one thing she’s really bad at is “schmoozing,” she tells PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on PeopleTV) during “The Cagle Exercise” segment.

The actress, now starring in drama The Wife, also talks about what she’s really good at… besides acting.

“I think I’m really good at understanding what’s in Pippy’s mind,” Close says, referring to her dog. The Connecticut-born star even starts every day by “taking Pippy out and we both pee on the grass,” she jokes.

Just like her Damages character Patty Hewes, Close, 71, names “dark glasses” as her biggest indulgence.

“They were my personal dark glasses,” she reveals of Patty’s collection.

The role won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2008, plus two Emmys. Though she’s never won an Oscar, despite receiving six nominations, Close doesn’t mind.

“It’s kind of great to never win in a way, I guess,” Close says. “I don’t know. I’m a pragmatic Yankee and I force myself to not believe in anything until it actually happens.”

The Wife opens in theaters on Aug. 17.