Glenn Close Fangirls Over 'Adorable' Timothée Chalamet: 'He Always Looks Very Glam & Cool'

Glenn Close and Timothée Chalamet are the best of friends!

Close, 71, and Chalamet, 23, have been spotted together all over this year’s awards season circuit, posing together on red carpets and posting silly shots on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The unlikely friendship first became public when the two posed for a selfie at the Hollywood Film Awards in November. Close posted two funny snaps on her Instagram, writing, “Timothée is as adorable as he is talented! We took these pictures for Grace VanPatten. Timothée always looks very glam & cool.”

Actress Grace VanPatten, 22, acted alongside Close in 2017’s The Wilde Wedding, and attended LaGuardia High School with Chalamet.

Then, on Sunday, the pair met up again on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Close was up for the best actress prize for her performance in The Wife, while Chalamet was one of best supporting actor nominees, for Beautiful Boy.

Glenn Close and Timothée Chalamet Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Rocks a Sequin Harness at the Golden Globes, Brings His Mom as His Date

“Timmy and I meet again on another red carpet. We bring out the best in each other!” Close wrote on Instagram, sharing three more photos of the duo.

Close won best actress later in the night, sharing the award with Lady Gaga.

“I am so thrilled it’s a tie, I can’t tell you,” Close screamed as she accepted the trophy from presenter Willem Dafoe. “I was thinking that, you know, the world kind of pits us against each other in this profession and I know that from all the women in this category, and I think I can speak for all the women in this room, we celebrate each other.”

“We are proud to be in this room together,” Close added before thanking her daughter for “helping create this role.”

Glenn Close at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Close also won the Golden Globe for best actress only a week earlier, on Jan. 6.

In her speech, Close held back tears as she discussed playing her role in The Wife, which she says took 14 years to get made. The part made her think about her mother, who “really sublimated herself to my father her whole life” and who, in her ’80s, lamented, “I feel I haven’t accomplished anything.”

RELATED: Glenn Close Honors Mother in Tearful Tribute While Accepting 2019 Golden Globes Best Actress Win

“It was so not right,” she said. “Women, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say ‘I can do that, and I should be allowed to do that.”

“When I was little… I felt destined to be an actress,” she added. “I saw the early Disney films and said, ‘I can do that.’ And here I am today. It will be 45 years in September that I am a working actress. And I cannot imagine a more wonderful life.”