Glen Powell Remembers Cheslie Kryst as 'Kind,' 'Authentic' After Her Death: 'Real Life Princess'

Glen Powell tweeted a touching tribute to the late Cheslie Kryst on Tuesday, remembering her kindness when she interviewed him for Extra back in 2020

Glen Powell is sharing a sweet story about the late Cheslie Kryst, and the impact she had on two of his most beloved family members.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My niece & nephew watched me do this interview w/ ⁦@CheslieKryst⁩. They said, 'she's a real life princess,' " wrote the Top Gun: Maverick star, 33. "She took the time to talk w/ them afterwards and then mailed them signed photos."

"She was kind, authentic - forever the Powell's [sic] princess. #RIP," Powell concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kryst's family confirmed her death in a statement on Sunday. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined," the family said.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on," the family added.

Following news of Kryst's death, Extra offered its "deepest condolences to all her family and friends" and said their "hearts are broken" in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff," the program added.

RELATED VIDEO: Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dies at 30: "She Laughed and She Shined," Says Family

Since news of her death, many celebrities and organizations to which Kryst contributed have paid tribute to her on social media.

"I'm devastated I just found out about My friend @chesliekryst passing I just don't know what to say what to feel this is crazy," Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wrote on Instagram. "We were always texting and talking and in constant contact laughing and sharing. Literally I just spoke to her last week."

"She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can't deal with this," continued Moore, 51. "She made me so proud to call her my sister and the world proud. A true role model I looked up to HER! God please comfort her family the world has lost a truly special human being. I'm just so devastated 🖤."

"Dear God hearing the news of Cheslie Kryst's death is deeply painful," wrote Tamron Hall on Twitter. "Being a witness to Cheslie's strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special. My prayers are with Cheslie's family and friends."