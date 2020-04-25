Glen Powell Pays Tribute to Murdered Best Friend, a Policeman Gunned Down in an Ambush

Image zoom Officer Justin Putnam and Glen Powell Glen Powell/INSTAGRAM

Glen Powell is mourning one of his "closest friends" who was shot and killed in Texas last week.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 31, shared a series of photographs of himself and Officer Justin Putnam on his Instagram page on Friday, in which he revealed Putnam had been killed "while responding to a domestic violence call in San Marcos, Texas."

"He'd been one of my closest friends since I was eleven years old," Powell wrote in the caption. "This past week I’ve been reflecting on our friendship, living in memories, watching old videos, and trying to sum up someone who marched alongside me in so many different chapters of my life and whose approach to life really helped define my own."

Powell wrote sweet words in memory of Putnam, also 31, calling him a "spark of joy."

"He was goofy, enthusiastic, fearless, and loyal. Justin loved everyone and everyone loved him; he had an ability to make everyone feel like his best friend," Powell wrote. "It’s what made him a great officer. He was the type of guy you wanted to carry that badge."

"But I can’t think of Justin without thinking of the twinkle of mischief in his eyes," the actor continued. "He would do just about anything for a good story or to make people laugh. I always found it truly hilarious that the guy who convinced me to break more laws as a teenager became a police officer. But it made sense because he was always a protector, of his family, his friends, and to anyone who needed help. He always said that being an officer gave him such happiness because everyday he could come to the rescue of someone in need."

Powell wrote, "These are uncertain times that highlight the things we can take for granted. But more importantly the people we can take for granted. Tomorrow isn’t promised, but today please thank the men and women putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure our safety."

He added, "I’ll miss you, JPut. See you on the other side."

Powell included information as to donations that could be made toward Putnam's family, writing an address on his post, "Donations can be made to: Family of Officer Justin Putnam, C/O Interim Police Chief Bob Klett, San Marcos Police Department, 2300 S I-35, San Marcos, TX 78666."

Two other officers were critically injured in the same ambush in which Putnam was killed, according to KENS5, a local news station.

The suspect was identified as Alfredo Perez Delacruz, 46, who died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the station reported. Perez Delacruz was wearing body armor and started shooting at police when they entered the home.

“We lost a fine young man last night,” Interim Chief of Police Bob Klett told reporters on Sunday at a press conference via KENS5. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family.”

Putnam was an officer with the San Marcos Police Department for five and a half years before his death. He leaves behind a fiancée and a family with a background in public safety, according to the news outlet.