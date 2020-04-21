See Glen Powell Create a Texas Flag — with a Blowtorch! — as He Social Distances

Glen Powell is making art as he social distances!

The Scream Queens actor, 31, made a Texas flag using stainless steel, patina and a blowtorch for his younger sister Leslie, who lives in L.A. — and he shared a video of his craft with PEOPLE.

“First, we’re going to trace our Texas star and the good part about this, it can be a little rough around the edges,” Powell says in the clip. “The more you screw up, the messier it is, almost the better it looks. Good to see the artisan nature of it — the fact that it wasn’t made by a machine, it was made by a very flawed artist.”

After tracing the star, Powell then sands the piece of metal down “almost like taking the dermis level off of the skin.”

“That’ll allow the patina to soak in and when we use the blowtorch to like burn it, it’ll allow it to oxidize and change colors more,” he says, before pulling out his blowtorch.

At the end of the clip, the star shows off the finished product — a rustic Texas flag made of steel.

“You see those patina burn marks there, some acrylic burn marks, but it’s got a lot of character,” he says. “It looks old and aged. So that is how you turn a piece of sheet metal into a beautiful Texas flag. God bless Texas.”

Before ending the clip, Powell gave a shout out to two organizations helping nurses and doctors working to combat the coronavirus pandemic — Flexport and Frontline Foods.

“While we’re staying away from the virus, which is what we should be doing, there are people that are facing it head-on,” he says. “Those are our doctors and nurses on the front lines so obviously as they’re putting their lives at risk, we should repay the favor and show our gratitude.”

Earlier this month, the release date of Top Gun: Maverick, in which Powell stars alongside Tom Cruise, was delayed to Dec. 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

