Top Gun 2 Casts Glen Powell Weeks After He Lost Out on Role in Sequel to Miles Teller

Glen Powell is getting a second chance to suit up.

The Set It Up actor, 29, is starring in Top Gun 2 after first getting passed over for the movie last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Miles Teller and Powell were up for the role of Goose’s son this summer, with Teller ultimately being cast in the role for the sequel. Goose, whose full character name is Nick Bradshaw, was played by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 original.

The movie’s star Tom Cruise and the producers were reportedly impressed with Powell and decided to cast him in a different role, according to the outlet. Details about the new role are not available just yet.

It’s safe to say Powell is likely stoked about this new part, since he tweeted his disappointment at not making it in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 movie when news broke last month.

“I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom,” Powell joking tweeted alongside a report of the news. “Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying.”

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

Production is currently underway for the sequel, which stars Cruise and Val Kilmer in their original roles while Teller and Jennifer Connelly were recently cast as new characters.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters July 12, 2019.