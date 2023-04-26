Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)

Glen Powell's girlfriend Gigi Paris appeared to be hinting at a breakup when she shared a video of herself walking alone on Instagram Wednesday with the caption: "know your worth & onto the next."

But a source tells PEOPLE the couple, who started dating in 2019 and were first spotted together vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico, in January 2020, had called it quits several weeks ago — and it wasn't the first time.

"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times," the source tells PEOPLE. "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good."

Though speculation about Powell's chemistry with his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney (who is engaged to Jonathan Davino) grew louder when it appeared that Paris had unfollowed Sweeney on social media, a second source says there's no truth to the rumors.

"Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up," the source says, adding that the model felt the distance when Glen was on set. "He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship."

And as to Powell and Sweeney's friendly vibes on set? "They're filming a movie that's a romantic comedy!" the second insider says. "It's like when people say about movie stars, 'Oh, they have such good chemistry.' It's just their job. They're friends that met on set. They're costars."

The first source echoes that distance is what drove Powell and Paris apart: "It wasn't about infidelity. She's on different coasts modeling, he's on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms."

This past June, Powell celebrated Paris' birthday by sharing a photo of the model sticking out her tongue in a hat and bikini. "Wherever you are, the sun shines brighter. Every day is perfect because you're in it," he wrote in the caption at the time.

The two originally made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021, when they each shared photos from their adventures together along with captions dedicated to one another.

"Here's to you," Paris captioned her photo, while Powell wrote at the time, "My Ride or Die. Happy Valentines Day, y'all!"

In August, Powell told PEOPLE about discovering that the internet had a field day with his shirtless beach scene from last year's Top Gun: Maverick, saying Paris sent him several "thirst trap" posts of him. "My girlfriend [was] the first one to send me all the thirst trap TikToks that have come from it, which is all very flattering," he said at the time.