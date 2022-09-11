Entertainment Movies 'Knives Out 2' Cast Played Murder-Mystery Games Together — Guess Who Wore Full Sherlock Holmes Outfits Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery costar Madelyn Cline tells PEOPLE that Daniel Craig "solved absolutely none of the cases" during their cast game nights By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 04:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Janelle Monáe take game night very seriously. The cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stopped by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, laughing about bonding with each other while filming on location overseas. The writer/director behind the whodunit murder-mystery, Rian Johnson, recalls how they'd all gather to play a game of "Mafia" on the weekends — and Monáe, 36, especially got into character. "I can tell you who was most stylish," Johnson, 48, says, turning to Monáe as the others agreed. "Janelle would show up in costume, in character. Like, we were in Belgrade and somehow she packed Sherlock Holmes capes and hats and fake mustaches and huge briar pipes. It was amazing." "You never know when you're gonna need it," jokes Monáe. "No, I'm obsessed with murder-mystery games." Dave Bautista on Why Knives Out 2 Will Be 'Better' Than Original: Characters Are 'More Colorful' JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. The group took turns hosting the game parties when on break from filming the anticipated Netflix sequel. Kate Hudson says Leslie Odom Jr. was best in that role. Their costar Madelyn Cline jokes that Daniel Craig — the detective of the Knives Out franchise — "solved absolutely none of the cases." Additionally, Kathryn Hawn admits, "I wouldn't say I was very gifted at 'Mafia' either." Janelle Monáe. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Johnson adds of the get-togethers, "It was somewhere between a 'Mafia' game and theater camp. It was very fun." The sequel focuses on tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who invites his best friends for a trip to his private island, though one of them soon winds up dead. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — which also stars Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista — debuts on Netflix Dec. 23.