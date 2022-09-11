'Knives Out 2' Cast Played Murder-Mystery Games Together — Guess Who Wore Full Sherlock Holmes Outfits

Janelle Monáe take game night very seriously.

The cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stopped by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, laughing about bonding with each other while filming on location overseas.

The writer/director behind the whodunit murder-mystery, Rian Johnson, recalls how they'd all gather to play a game of "Mafia" on the weekends — and Monáe, 36, especially got into character.

"I can tell you who was most stylish," Johnson, 48, says, turning to Monáe as the others agreed. "Janelle would show up in costume, in character. Like, we were in Belgrade and somehow she packed Sherlock Holmes capes and hats and fake mustaches and huge briar pipes. It was amazing."

"You never know when you're gonna need it," jokes Monáe. "No, I'm obsessed with murder-mystery games."

The group took turns hosting the game parties when on break from filming the anticipated Netflix sequel. Kate Hudson says Leslie Odom Jr. was best in that role. Their costar Madelyn Cline jokes that Daniel Craig — the detective of the Knives Out franchise — "solved absolutely none of the cases."

Additionally, Kathryn Hawn admits, "I wouldn't say I was very gifted at 'Mafia' either."

Johnson adds of the get-togethers, "It was somewhere between a 'Mafia' game and theater camp. It was very fun."

The sequel focuses on tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who invites his best friends for a trip to his private island, though one of them soon winds up dead.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — which also stars Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista — debuts on Netflix Dec. 23.