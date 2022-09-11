'Knives Out 2' Cast Played Murder-Mystery Games Together — Guess Who Wore Full Sherlock Holmes Outfits

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery costar Madelyn Cline tells PEOPLE that Daniel Craig "solved absolutely none of the cases" during their cast game nights

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2022 04:38 PM

Janelle Monáe take game night very seriously.

The cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stopped by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, laughing about bonding with each other while filming on location overseas.

The writer/director behind the whodunit murder-mystery, Rian Johnson, recalls how they'd all gather to play a game of "Mafia" on the weekends — and Monáe, 36, especially got into character.

"I can tell you who was most stylish," Johnson, 48, says, turning to Monáe as the others agreed. "Janelle would show up in costume, in character. Like, we were in Belgrade and somehow she packed Sherlock Holmes capes and hats and fake mustaches and huge briar pipes. It was amazing."

"You never know when you're gonna need it," jokes Monáe. "No, I'm obsessed with murder-mystery games."

KNIVES OUT 2, GLASS ONION
JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The group took turns hosting the game parties when on break from filming the anticipated Netflix sequel. Kate Hudson says Leslie Odom Jr. was best in that role. Their costar Madelyn Cline jokes that Daniel Craig — the detective of the Knives Out franchise — "solved absolutely none of the cases."

Additionally, Kathryn Hawn admits, "I wouldn't say I was very gifted at 'Mafia' either."

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Premiere
Janelle Monáe. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Johnson adds of the get-togethers, "It was somewhere between a 'Mafia' game and theater camp. It was very fun."

The sequel focuses on tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who invites his best friends for a trip to his private island, though one of them soon winds up dead.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — which also stars Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista — debuts on Netflix Dec. 23.

Related Articles
First Look at Glass Onion, the Knives Out Sequel Coming to Netflix
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Gets Netflix Release Date and Star-Studded First Look Photos
KNIVES OUT 2, GLASS ONION
'Glass Onion' : 'A Knives Out Mystery' Trailer Sets Up a Puzzling Whodunit with Star-Studded Ensemble
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
'Knives Out' 2 Reveals Title: 'Much More to Come' for Greece-Set Sequel, Director Teases
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Was 'Gutted' Losing 'Knives Out 2' Role That Went to Kate Hudson: 'I Cried All Night Long'
Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista
Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista Join Daniel Craig in Netflix 'Knives Out' Sequel
Daniel Craig And Kate Hudson Seen On The Set For Knives Out 2
'Knives Out 2' : Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig Spotted on Set as Sequel Begins Shooting in Greece
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista on Why 'Knives Out 2' Will Be 'Better' Than Original: Characters Are 'More Colorful'
kate hudson - knives out 2
Kate Hudson Joins Netflix's Star-Studded 'Knives' 'Out' Sequel
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2, Dave Bautista, 2017. ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy
Dave Bautista Says 'Guardians 3' Will 'Be the End of My Drax Journey': It Feels 'Bittersweet'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
blake lively pancake art
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)
Selena Gomez Stops by Sephora Times Square in N.Y.C., Plus Kendall Jenner, Chris Pine and More
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal Take Los Angeles, Plus, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and More