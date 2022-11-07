'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': The Killer Is in Plain Sight in Sequel Trailer

A fake murder mystery party turns deadly in the newest trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The trailer opens to guests arriving in Greece for a weekend getaway hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who then reveals that the island vacation is actually a staged murder mystery — and he is the victim.

It's all fun and games for the host, who does not actually plan on dying — "I'm not playing dead the whole weekend, dude" — until someone, whose identity is not revealed, is actually murdered.

The lights go out, a gunshot rings and famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) announces: "There's been a murder and the killer is in plain sight."

"For at least one person, this is not a game," Blanc adds in his signature drawl.

Daniel Craig (center) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). John Wilson/Netflix

The trailer gives Knives Out fans the biggest look yet into the highly anticipated sequel and its star-studded cast, including a pec-flexing Dave Bautista, bubbly Kate Hudson and potty-mouthed Kathryn Hahn. The cast also includes Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick.

Blanc is the only returning character, and according to Netflix's TUDUM, the rest of the personalities are much bigger this time around.

"It's not a family in the middle of New England working their stuff out," Glass Onion writer and director Rian Johnson told Netflix. "These are people who are all making their living, whether it's as politicians or as rock star scientists, or as fashion magnates."

Craig told Netflix that it was a "no-brainer" to return for the sequel and work with Johnson again.

"We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn't know how we were going to top that, but we've equaled it," the No Time to Die actor said. "The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies, is such fun."

The Knives Out sequel will peel back the layers of Blanc, who will play a much more central role than he did in the original film, which centered on the lovable Marta (Ana de Armas).

"Blanc gets this random invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island," Johnson said. "We're very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes."

Glass Onion will be the first of two Knives Out sequels, with Johnson returning as director for both. It will be in select theaters for one week only Nov. 23 and streams on Netflix Dec. 23.