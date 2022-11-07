'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': The Killer Is in Plain Sight in Sequel Trailer

The Knives Out sequel will be in select theaters for one week only Nov. 23 and streams on Netflix Dec. 23

By
Published on November 7, 2022 12:16 PM

A fake murder mystery party turns deadly in the newest trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The trailer opens to guests arriving in Greece for a weekend getaway hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who then reveals that the island vacation is actually a staged murder mystery — and he is the victim.

It's all fun and games for the host, who does not actually plan on dying — "I'm not playing dead the whole weekend, dude" — until someone, whose identity is not revealed, is actually murdered.

The lights go out, a gunshot rings and famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) announces: "There's been a murder and the killer is in plain sight."

"For at least one person, this is not a game," Blanc adds in his signature drawl.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L - R) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel
Daniel Craig (center) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). John Wilson/Netflix

The trailer gives Knives Out fans the biggest look yet into the highly anticipated sequel and its star-studded cast, including a pec-flexing Dave Bautista, bubbly Kate Hudson and potty-mouthed Kathryn Hahn. The cast also includes Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick.

Blanc is the only returning character, and according to Netflix's TUDUM, the rest of the personalities are much bigger this time around.

"It's not a family in the middle of New England working their stuff out," Glass Onion writer and director Rian Johnson told Netflix. "These are people who are all making their living, whether it's as politicians or as rock star scientists, or as fashion magnates."

Craig told Netflix that it was a "no-brainer" to return for the sequel and work with Johnson again.

"We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn't know how we were going to top that, but we've equaled it," the No Time to Die actor said. "The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies, is such fun."

The Knives Out sequel will peel back the layers of Blanc, who will play a much more central role than he did in the original film, which centered on the lovable Marta (Ana de Armas).

"Blanc gets this random invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island," Johnson said. "We're very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Glass Onion will be the first of two Knives Out sequels, with Johnson returning as director for both. It will be in select theaters for one week only Nov. 23 and streams on Netflix Dec. 23.

Related Articles
KNIVES OUT 2, GLASS ONION
Everything to Know About Netflix's 'Glass Onion' : 'A Knives Out Mystery'
Knives Out
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes She's 'Jealous' of 'Knives Out 2' Stars After Not Getting Cast in Sequel
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L - R) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel
'Knives Out' Director Confirms That Daniel Craig's Character Benoit Blanc Is 'Obviously' Queer
KNIVES OUT 2, GLASS ONION
'Glass Onion' : 'A Knives Out Mystery' Trailer Sets Up a Puzzling Whodunit with Star-Studded Ensemble
Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman attend Netflix "Glass Onion" world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
New 'Glass Onion' Clip Gives Closer Look at Benoit Blanc's New Circle of Suspects
Angela Lansbury speaks during the PBS segment of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Lansbury Makes Final Movie Appearance in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
KNIVES OUT 2, GLASS ONION
'Knives Out 2' Cast Played Murder-Mystery Games Together — Guess Who Wore Full Sherlock Holmes Outfits
First Look at Glass Onion, the Knives Out Sequel Coming to Netflix
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Gets Netflix Release Date and Star-Studded First Look Photos
Knives Out
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
'Knives Out' 2 Reveals Title: 'Much More to Come' for Greece-Set Sequel, Director Teases
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: The Best Fashion and Most Memorable Moments
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks Out in Texas, Plus Doja Cat, Wyclef Jean and More
Megan Trainor performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Trainor Performs on Today, Plus Rachel Brosnahan, Sam Smith and More
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter Cozy Up, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and More
Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige Performs in Brooklyn, Plus Brad Pitt, Key & Peele, Bella Hadid and More
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wakes Up in N.Y.C., Plus Paul Rudd, Drew Barrymore and More