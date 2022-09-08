'Glass Onion' : 'A Knives Out Mystery' Trailer Sets Up a Puzzling Whodunit with Star-Studded Ensemble

The Knives Out sequel stars Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hawn, Dave Bautista and more

Published on September 8, 2022 09:23 AM

Daniel Craig is on the case!

The first teaser trailer for the sequel to 2019's Knives Out debuted Thursday morning, setting the stage for another murder mystery with an A-list cast, this time in Greece.

Titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film again stars Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, plus Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

The sequel focuses on tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton), who invites friends for a trip to his private island, though one of them soon winds up dead. In the trailer, Craig's detective tells the ensemble of suspects, "For one person on this island, this is not a game."

"Lock the doors," he later adds. "Stay in your rooms. Everyone is in danger."

Writer/director Rian Johnson teased the story on Twitter in June, explaining that he's taking a page out of iconic mystery writer Agatha Christie's book for his original film franchise.

First Look at Glass Onion, the Knives Out Sequel Coming to Netflix
Cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true," he wrote. "It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

"When I made Knives Out," Johnson continued, "that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc - to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title."

He told Netlfix's TUDUM Thursday, "The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, 'It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.' It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out. I know when I'm reading or watching a whodunit, I always let go of the notion of figuring it out about a third of the way through it."

Glass Onion will be the first of two planned sequels, with Johnson returning as director for both. It has its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this Saturday, Sept. 10, and streams on Netflix Dec. 23.

