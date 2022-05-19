Gisele Bündchen talks to British Vogue about her cameo in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, and how it came to be

Gisele Bündchen Recalls Being Nervous to Do Devil Wears Prada Cameo: 'Hope I Don't Screw This Up'

It might be hard to imagine one of the most famous supermodels in the world feeling intimidated, but Gisele Bündchen has been there.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Bündchen originally told McKenna, 54, that she was "not interested" in the fashion-focused dramedy — " 'I'm not gonna play a model, I do that every day; that's already a role I play' " — a part was written for her anyway.

"I am not an actress, I've never had an acting class," the model recalled. "It was Meryl Streep, [whom] I think is the best actress of all time. It was Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, all of them, incredible."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Gisele Bundchen and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada Gisele Bündchen and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada (2006) | Credit: Everett Collection

"And that's the scene I was doing, with those three ladies and me. So I was like, 'Okay, I hope I don't screw this up,' " she said.

Bündchen also said that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian saw the film, which also stars Stanley Tucci and Adrian Grenier, at a friend's house.

"She's like, 'Mom, I saw you in a movie, you were wearing glasses. Was that you?' I said, 'That was me.' So it was cute to have my daughter recognizing me for the two seconds I was onscreen," the model said.

Bündchen wasn't the only one feeling a little out of her element on the film, though. Amid the movie's 15th anniversary last year, Hathaway, now 39, admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she "did feel intimidated" by Streep, 72, on the set, "but I always felt cared for."

"I knew that whatever she was doing to create that fear, I appreciated [because] I also knew she was watching out for me. There's this scene where [she says], 'You're just as disappointing as the rest of those silly girls,' " the Oscar winner recalled. "I remember when the camera turned on me, the pressure really got to me, and I'd had such emotional fluidity in the day up to that point but it just wasn't there anymore."