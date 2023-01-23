'Girls Trip' Screenwriter Says Sequel Is 'Officially Happening' and Might Be Set in Ghana

Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith can expect to head out for another girls' trip soon!

At the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, Girls Trip co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver provided a "definitive Girls Trip 2 update" to Variety as she promoted her Prime Video series Harlem.

"That it's officially happening," Oliver told the outlet regarding her update on the long-awaited sequel to the 2017 road trip comedy. "I can say that."

"No one else knows this and [producer] Will Packer might kill me, but we're looking to set it in Ghana," the writer-producer-director added during the conversation, causing Harlem star Shoniqua Shandai to yell out "Afrochella!" in reference to Ghana's annual Afrochella music festival, which Oliver said will feature in Girls Trip 2, according to Variety.

"It's definitely due," Oliver added when asked whether her script for the sequel movie is yet finished.

The writer said that she still has to "do more writing" for the project during her conversation with Variety.

Back in January 2022, producer Packer first announced that a sequel to the hit 2017 comedy was "underway" during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"Can't we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway," Packer told host Michael Strahan during the broadcast at the time.

"We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director," he added.

At the time, Packer said "now it's just about what kind of trip do we take" with the characters from the original movie — though it appears Oliver now has that portion of the sequel figured out.

"Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them?" Packer told GMA last year. "That's what we got to figure out."

Back in March 2020, Haddish revealed that she and her "Flossy Posse" costars had met via Zoom to brainstorm a potential Girls Trip sequel together. Before that, in May 2019, Latifah expressed interest in a followup movie while on People Now at the time: "Everybody's in, Everybody's down for No. 2 … so we're just waiting for a script."

She had ideas for where the friend group could travel this time (the first was set in New Orleans). "I've been throwing Rio [de Janeiro] from the beginning … definitely down with South Africa too," Latifah said of bringing their antics overseas.