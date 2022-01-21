Girls Trip 2 Is Happening! Sequel to 2017 Comedy 'Underway,' Producer Reveals: 'The Ladies Are In'

Producer Will Packer says "our favorite crazy ladies" will return for the sequel to 2017's Girls Trip

Girls Trip 2 is officially happening!

While on Good Morning America discussing the upcoming Oscars ceremony Friday, producer Will Packer announced that a sequel to the hit 2017 comedy is "underway." The original film starred Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.

"Can't we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway," Packer told host Michael Strahan during the broadcast.

"We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director," he added.

Girls Trip Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall Credit: Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Explained Packer, "We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it's just about what kind of trip do we take, right? Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out."

Back in March 2020, Haddish revealed that she and her "Flossy Posse" costars had met via Zoom to brainstorm a potential Girls Trip sequel together. Before that, in May 2019, Latifah expressed interest in a followup movie while on People Now at the time: "Everybody's in, Everybody's down for No. 2 … so we're just waiting for a script."