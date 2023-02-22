Why Has 'Girls Trip 2' Taken So Long? Blame the COVID Pandemic, Says Regina Hall

"So then, when you lock in the time — when you're like, 'Oh, we can do it now' — a pandemic comes," Hall recalls to PEOPLE

By Nigel Smith
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 11:26 AM
Girls Trip
Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall in Girls Trip (2017). Photo: Short/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Regina Hall is just as ready for Girls Trip 2 as the fans!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE surrounding her partnership with Jameson Irish Whiskey ahead of St. Patrick's Day, the 52-year-old actress says the long-awaited sequel to 2017's Girls Trip was first delayed because the cast and crew were "busy."

"So then, when you lock in the time — when you're like, 'Oh, we can do it now' — a pandemic comes. And then it's like, 'Well, we've got to wait,' " she continues, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall says that "people were really waiting for things to calm down" before the pandemic hit, and do the sequel "if it made sense."

"Because that whole film is about friendship and celebration," she adds of the hit comedy, which costarred Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith as four college friends who travel to New Orleans for Essence Music Festival to bond once more, years after graduation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Girls Trip
Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Queen Latifah in Girls Trip (2017). Universal Pictures/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Hall also says that she "found out in real-time with everyone else" that the upcoming sequel will take place in Ghana, as co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

"So I'm assuming that that's going to be fun," the actress says. "I'm excited to see the girls again and to make something hopefully that the fans love."

"I think the biggest thing is we had so much fun making the first one, and I just look forward to just having that kind of fun again and that audiences will hopefully love it as well," she adds.

Of the complications thrown their way by COVID-19, Hall says, "You can't have a film that interactive in the middle of a pandemic. It's about being out and about. So I think that kind of changed it too."

Regina Hall Jameson
Regina Hall for Jameson Irish Whiskey. Jameson

Girls Trip producer Will Packer first announced that a sequel to the film was "underway" during a January 2022 appearance on Good Morning America.

"Can't we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway," Packer, 48, told host Michael Strahan during the broadcast at the time.

"We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director," he added.

Oliver also confirmed to Variety in January that Girls Trip 2 will feature the characters at Ghana's annual Afrochella music festival.

Related Articles
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals
Regina Hall Says 'Girls Trip 2' Is 'Going to Be Fun': 'I'm Excited to See the Girls Again'
Girls Trip
'Girls Trip' Screenwriter Says Sequel Is 'Officially Happening' and Might Be Set in Ghana
Regina Hall Jameson
Regina Hall Wants Her Fans to Take St. Patrick's Day Off with Help from a Jameson 'Desk Decoy'
Girls Trip Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall
13 Movies About Friendship to Watch with Your Pals on Galentine's Day
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Reunite in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: Reports
Allison Brie Rollout
Why Alison Brie Falls in Love with Husband Dave Franco 'All Over Again' When They Work Together
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
'Murder Mystery 2' : Everything to Know
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Go to Paris to Solve a New Case in 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13729707aw) Anne Hathaway poses at the premiere of the film "Eileen" at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Eileen" Premiere, Park City, United States - 21 Jan 2023
Anne Hathaway Says It's 'Thrilling' to See the 'Level of Excitement' for 'The' 'Princess Diaries 3'
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Kenan Thompson Rachel Brosnahan
Kenan Thompson and Rachel Brosnahan Cheer on N.Y. Rangers, Plus Rumer Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Marlee Matlin Shutterstock Sundance Film Festival Portrait Studio Presented by Canon, Sundance Film Festival, Park City, Utah, USA - 20 Jan 2023
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
Allison Dunbar and Ron Perlman attend the Los Angeles premiere for the Peacock original series "Poker Face"
Ron Perlman Raves Wife Allison Dunbar Is 'Better Than Me in Every Way' After Italian Wedding
Lindsay Lohan is seen on November 10, 2022; Amanda Seyfried attends the Emmy FYC "Clips & Conversation" Event for Hulu's "The Dropout"
Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Reunite to Talk Married Life and 'Mean Girls' Sequel Rumors
Girls Trip Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall
'Girls Trip 2' Is Happening! Sequel to 2017 Comedy 'Underway,' Producer Reveals: 'The Ladies Are In'