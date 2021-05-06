Gina Rodriguez Tries to Survive in a World Where You Can't Sleep in Trailer for Netflix's Awake

Gina Rodriguez is seeking some shut-eye in her latest film project.

The Jane the Virgin alum, 36, stars in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi thriller Awake, about a mother whose world is turned upside down "after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind's ability to sleep," according to an official synopsis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"But Jill (Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter," the synopsis adds.

In the trailer for the movie, released Wednesday, Jill is first shown opening her eyes in bed, from what is presumed to be her final slumber for the foreseeable future.

She then witnesses satellites falling from the sky outside her window and, the next day, is told that power and electronics, including cars, are no longer functioning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Awake Awake | Credit: Netflix

Awake Awake | Credit: Netflix

Soon, a voiceover can be heard saying, "Fifteen hours ago, something happened. We don't know what caused it or why it occurred, but what we do know is that none of us can sleep."

The stages of "Disorientation," "Hallucinations" and "Hysteria" are all touched on as society attempts to band together to subvert the "chaos" erupting around them as a result of sleep deprivation.

Heart-pounding scenes that follow include Rodriguez and her daughter running through the woods after being told the little girl could be "key" to unlocking the mystery, as she seems to be the only one who can sleep.

"Our survival depends on her," says one woman, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, before Jill's young daughter is shown drifting into unconsciousness under a medical mask.

Awake Awake | Credit: Netflix

RELATED VIDEO: Tess Romero Says Gina Rodriguez Knows How to Connect with Her on a "Kid Level"

Rodriguez recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what piqued her interest in starring in the film, saying the no-electronics aspect was "so intriguing" to her considering how society is so dependent on it.

"Even just considering how often I have my phone in my hand — it's like a third arm. I put myself there and I was like really blown away, truly freaked out," said the actress, noting that she "couldn't put the script down."

Of single mother Jill, "We wanted to point a finger at some of the issues in society today — or pre-pandemic society," director Mark Raso told EW. "The whole idea was that we wanted to give her somewhere to go, which is to find her self-worth."

"As a mother, primarily, she's someone who would do anything for her kids," he added.