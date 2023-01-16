Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Screen Icon and Photographer, Dead at 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at age 95

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 16, 2023 11:17 AM
July 11th, Gina Lollobrigida is seen at the 95th birthday party of italian actress Gina Lollobrigida on July 11, 2022 in Rome, Italy.
Gina Lollobrigida in 2022. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Gina Lollobrigida, an award-winning Italian actress and one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died.

The movie star, who worked with Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson in the 1950s and 1960s, died in Rome on Monday, her agent confirmed to the Associated Press. In September, she had leg surgery after suffering a fall, the outlet said. She was 95.

"Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history," Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter. "Her charm will remain eternal."

Lollobrigida is survived by her son Milko Skofic Jr. — her only child with ex-husband Milko Skofic, whom she was married to from 1949 to 1971 — and one grandchild.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Gina Lollobrigida, honoured with the Legion of Honour, arrives with French actor Alain Delon (C), on February 17, 1993 at a reception in Paris.
Gina Lollobrigida in 1993. VINCENT AMALVY/AFP via Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who've Died in 2022

Born Luigia Lollobrigida on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, Italy, Lollobrigida was the second of four daughters and began entering beauty contests in her youth, according to a biography on IMDb. In 1947, she placed third in the Miss Italy competition.

After reportedly rejecting a seven-year American movie contract from Howard Hughes, Lollobrigida appeared in several Italian films before her breakout English-language role in 1954's Beat the Devil. In the John Huston-directed adventure-comedy, she played Maria Dannreuther, the wife of Humphrey Bogart's character Billy Dannreuther.

Lollobrigida went on to land several starring sliver-screen roles, including three in 1956 alone: in Beautiful but Dangerous, Trapeze and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. In the latter, she played Esmeralda opposite Anthony Quinn as Quasimodo.

The actress would appear in more than two dozen films after that, with her final role in the 1997 French comedy XXL.

Lollobrigida won a Golden Globe Award for her role in the 1961 romantic comedy Come September, which costarred Rock Hudson, Sandra Dee and Bobby Darin. She was nominated for a total of three Golden Globes in her lifetime and once for a BAFTA Award, the latter for her role in the Italian romantic comedy Bread, Love and Dreams (1953).

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, Anthony Quinn, Gina Lollobrigida, 1956.
Gina Lollobrigida and Anthony Quinn in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956). Allied Artists Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Over 90 Years Old, Then & Now

Aside from her acting talent, Lollobrigida was an accomplished artist, telling Parade magazine in an April 2000 interview, "I studied painting and sculpting at school and became an actress by mistake," per her IMDb biography.

Lollobrigida released several books featuring her photographs over the years, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Shortly after her 95th birthday this past summer, Lollobrigida also announced plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections the following month, as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party.

While her bid was unsuccessful, she told Corriere della Sera (via the Los Angeles Times) at the time, "I was just tired of hearing politicians arguing with each other without ever getting to the point."

"I will fight for the people to decide, from health to justice. Italy is in bad shape, I want to do something good and positive," Lollobrigida added.

Related Articles
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Actress Isla Fisher attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi pose backstage at the hit play "Leopoldstadt" on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on January 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Nancy Pelosi Enjoys a Date Night with Husband Paul in N.Y.C., Plus Kate Hudson, Jay Ellis and More
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: George Clooney is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
George Clooney Is Spotted at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Plus Keke Palmer, Jordan Peele and More
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Is Still Feeling the Christmas Spirit, Plus Storm Reid, Danai Gurira and More
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is All Smiles While Out in L.A., Plus Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Danai Gurira and More
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Looking Back at Jane Fonda's Life and Career in Photos
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Angela Lansbury
Remembering Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1983: Cheers star Kirstie Alley poses for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and wife actress Jennifer Aniston attend the World Premiere of the epic movie "Troy" at Le Palais de Festival on May 13, 2004 in Cannes, France
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Relationship: A Look Back
Dick Savitt of the United States reaches to make a back hand return to compatriot Herbie Flam during their Men's Singles Semi Final match at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on 6th July 1951 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon in London, England. Dick Savitt won the match and championship 1-6, 15-13, 6-3, 6-2. ( Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images )
Dick Savitt, Tennis Hall of Famer, Dead at 95