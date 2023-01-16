Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Screen Icon and Photographer, Dead at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, an award-winning Italian actress and one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died.

The movie star, who worked with Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson in the 1950s and 1960s, died in Rome on Monday, her agent confirmed to the Associated Press. In September, she had leg surgery after suffering a fall, the outlet said. She was 95.

"Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history," Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter. "Her charm will remain eternal."

Lollobrigida is survived by her son Milko Skofic Jr. — her only child with ex-husband Milko Skofic, whom she was married to from 1949 to 1971 — and one grandchild.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Gina Lollobrigida in 1993. VINCENT AMALVY/AFP via Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who've Died in 2022

Born Luigia Lollobrigida on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, Italy, Lollobrigida was the second of four daughters and began entering beauty contests in her youth, according to a biography on IMDb. In 1947, she placed third in the Miss Italy competition.

After reportedly rejecting a seven-year American movie contract from Howard Hughes, Lollobrigida appeared in several Italian films before her breakout English-language role in 1954's Beat the Devil. In the John Huston-directed adventure-comedy, she played Maria Dannreuther, the wife of Humphrey Bogart's character Billy Dannreuther.

Lollobrigida went on to land several starring sliver-screen roles, including three in 1956 alone: in Beautiful but Dangerous, Trapeze and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. In the latter, she played Esmeralda opposite Anthony Quinn as Quasimodo.

The actress would appear in more than two dozen films after that, with her final role in the 1997 French comedy XXL.

Lollobrigida won a Golden Globe Award for her role in the 1961 romantic comedy Come September, which costarred Rock Hudson, Sandra Dee and Bobby Darin. She was nominated for a total of three Golden Globes in her lifetime and once for a BAFTA Award, the latter for her role in the Italian romantic comedy Bread, Love and Dreams (1953).

Gina Lollobrigida and Anthony Quinn in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956). Allied Artists Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Over 90 Years Old, Then & Now

Aside from her acting talent, Lollobrigida was an accomplished artist, telling Parade magazine in an April 2000 interview, "I studied painting and sculpting at school and became an actress by mistake," per her IMDb biography.

Lollobrigida released several books featuring her photographs over the years, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Shortly after her 95th birthday this past summer, Lollobrigida also announced plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections the following month, as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party.

While her bid was unsuccessful, she told Corriere della Sera (via the Los Angeles Times) at the time, "I was just tired of hearing politicians arguing with each other without ever getting to the point."

"I will fight for the people to decide, from health to justice. Italy is in bad shape, I want to do something good and positive," Lollobrigida added.