Gina Gershon Says Working with Woody Allen 'Feels Like a Dream Come True'

Gina Gershon is thrilled to be working with Woody Allen on their upcoming film together, tentatively titled WASP2019.

The actress, 57, praised the director at the press conference for the project in Spain on Tuesday. Allen, 83, has sued Amazon for $68 million for breach of contract after the studio refused to release his previous film A Rainy Day in New York.

The studio responded and claimed the director “sabotaged” the film’s release by commenting on allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter Dylan Farrow and the #MeToo campaign.

“It’s a wild time in America,” Gershon, who also stars on Riverdale, told reporters, according to Screen Daily. “I personally think that you really have to look at every single situation and decide about how you feel about it.”

She added, “I can say with a very fair conscience, I’m so thrilled to be here. It feels like a dream come true.”

In late 2017, Allen faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his daughter Dylan Farrow, who publicly claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Gershon isn’t the first star to stand by Allen: Javier Bardem and Anjelica Huston have stated they’d work with the director and writer again, just as other stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Mira Sorvino and Colin Firth have expressed regret.

Gershon is to headlineWASP2019 with Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz, who was not present at the press conference.

The story centers on a married American couple who plan a trip to the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, where the wife has an affair with a French director and the husband falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman from the are, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Allen’s film is expected to be released in 2020.