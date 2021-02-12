Gina Carano Breaks Her Silence After The Mandalorian Ousting amid Controversy, Doesn't Apologize

Gina Carano announced a new movie project with the conservative website The Daily Wire, but did not apologize for her controversial social media posts

Gina Carano isn't apologizing for her controversial social media posts that led to her departure from The Mandalorian.

On Friday, the actress and former mixed martial artist hit back at critics and revealed a new movie project with The Daily Wire, a conservative news and opinion website founded by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

A rep for Carano did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams—to develop and produce my own film—come true," Carano said in a statement to Deadline. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob."

"I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before and I hope it inspires others to do the same," she added. "They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

Carano, who starred in two seasons of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, is set to develop, produce and star in the film, Deadline reported

On Wednesday, Carano began trending with #FireGinaCarano as fans of the show called out Disney and LucasFilm to take action after the actress shared several controversial posts on social media Tuesday.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a LucasFilm spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Image zoom Gina Carano in The Mandalorian | Credit: Justin Lubin/Lucasfilm Ltd.

In one screenshot captured by a social media user, Carano shared a post from another account that seemingly compared the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to that of Jewish people during Nazi-era Germany.

According to Variety, Carano also posted a photo of a person with several cloth masks covering their face and head and the caption: "Meanwhile in California."

Carano has previously been under fire for insensitive social media posts. In September, the actress faced backlash when she changed her Twitter bio to read "beep/bop/boop" — which some people believed was an insensitive reference to preferred pronouns social media users often include in their profile pages.

"They're mad cuz I won't put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I'm not against trans lives at all," she tweeted at the time.

Carano later removed the words. She explained that her Mandalorian costar Pedro Pascal — whose sister Lux recently came out as a transgender woman — helped her "understand why people were putting them in their bios."

"I didn't know before but I do now. I won't be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to," she wrote in a tweet. "I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose."