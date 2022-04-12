A Look Back at Gilbert Gottfried's Greatest Throwback Photos
The Aladdin voice actor and comedian died after battling a long illness on April 12. He was 67 years old. In honor of his vibrant life and career, see Gottfried's most memorable throwback photos
Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried's family announced the sad news on his official Twitter account on April 12, alongside a photo of the star.
"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."
"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family," they added.
Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz tells PEOPLE in an official statement, "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."
Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, 14-year-old daughter Lily, 12-year-old son Max, sister Karen and nephew Graham.
Joining Saturday Night Live
The comedian joined the original cast of Saturday Night Live season 6 in 1980. Here, he's joined by castmates Denny Dillon, Charles Rocket, Ann Risley, Joe Piscopo and Gail Matthius on set in 1981.
A Friend to All
Gottfried was loved by the comedy community, including the queen herself: Joan Rivers. The two posed during Joan Rivers at Club USA in New York City, back in 1993.
Voicing Iago in Aladdin
The star posed with the genie at the premiere of Aladdin at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood in November 1992. Gilbert has been celebrated for his performance as the voice of Iago in the Disney classic.
'Who Said It?'
Gottfried played many different characters on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno's popular "Who Said It?" sketch. In October 2001, the comedian played celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse during season 10 of the late night show. Also, sharing the stage with Gottfried was Maria Bamford, who played Anne Heche, and Brad Sherwood, as Anne Robinson.
Comedy Giants
Comedy legends and friends Robin Williams, Bob Saget and Gottfried attended a comedy festival event together to benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation in November 2007 at Caroline's in N.Y.C.
The three stars have since died: Williams in August 2014 and Saget in January 2022.
Capturing His Career
The star posed proudly during the release of his first book Rubber Balls and Liquor at Barnes & Noble in N.Y.C.'s Union Square in April 2011.
King of Roasts
No Hollywood roast would be complete without Gottfried behind the podium. The star roasted Roseanne Barr during her Comedy Central Roast in August 2012.
Lean on Me
Gottfried leaned on friend and comedian Robert Klein at Friar's Club Roast of Richard Belzer in N.Y.C. in June 2001.
Getting to Know Gilbert
The star embraced friend Paul Williams at the Gilbert premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. The documentary follows Gottfried as he rose to fame in the '80s thanks to his stand-up and voice career.
A Father First
The father of two took son Max and daughter Lily to the N.Y.C. screening of Beauty and the Beast at Alice Tully Hall in March 2017.