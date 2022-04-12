Gilbert Gottfried, Aladdin Voice Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67 'After a Long Illness'

Gilbert Gottfried has died. He was 67 years old.

The actor and comedian's family announced the sad news on his official Twitter account Tuesday, alongside a photo of Gottfried.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the family said.

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family," they added.

Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz tells PEOPLE in an official statement, "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Known for his work in comedy films and as Iago in Disney's 1992 classic Aladdin, Gottfried was instantly recognizable for his over-the-top, exaggerated voice.

A standup comic with a podcast called Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast! — the last new episode of which aired on April 4 — Gottfried was also known for his work on the popular PBS Kids show Cyberchase.

His notable films include Look Who's Talking Too, Problem Child and Beverly Hills Cop II. He was also the focus of the 2017 documentary film Gilbert, about his prolific life and career.

Gottfried reprised his Aladdin voice role of Iago — the villain Jafar's morally torn, wisecracking parrot sidekick — in the sequels The Return of Jafar (1994) and Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996), as well as in various other Disney specials and series.

Gilbert Gottfried Gilbert Gottfried | Credit: Brad Barket/Getty

Among the tributes pouring in to the comedic legend following his death was one from former costar Jason Alexander.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily," Alexander tweeted Tuesday. "What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me."

"My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried," he added.