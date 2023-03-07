Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Fight for Love — Literally — in Lively First Trailer for 'Ghosted'

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are back for another movie!

After working together on The Gray Man and Knives Out, the pair reunites again in Apple TV+'s action-romance movie Ghosted, the first trailer of which debuted on Monday.

In the preview, sparks fly immediately fly between Evans' Cole and de Armas' Sadie, who are seen spending the day together and going on a date, prompting Cole to tell his family about her. However, she ghosts him via text message, leading one of Cole's family members, played by Amy Sedaris, to encourage him to "go to her."

He does just that, traveling to London, where he gets kidnapped and strapped to a chair by a bunch of thugs. As he's about to be tortured, who else rescues him but an armed and ready Sadie, who fights off his captors while informing him that she's part of the C.I.A.

The next several clips proceed to show an adrenaline-fueled escape scene with Cole and Sadie on a bus in a desert, as well as the pair fighting on an airplane and parachuting out of it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in Ghosted (2023). Apple TV+

The trailer also teases Cole rising to the challenge to help Sadie with an intense fight sequence between Evans, 41, and actor Mike Moh, as well as a scene featuring him and de Armas in a black peekaboo gown fighting their way out of a building.

Ghosted also stars Adrien Brody, Tim Blake Nelson, Marwan Kenzari, Anna Deavere Smith, Lizze Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, Tiya Sircar and Tate Donovan.

The movie wrapped filming last May after shooting since February. De Armas, 34, marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post expressing her excitement about the upcoming movie.

"GH🛟STED / That's a wrap for Sadie! Thank you @dexfletch and @chrisevans for being such great partners. 👻," de Armas wrote in the post, captioning a black-and-white glam snapshot of herself inside a car, with a piece of Lifesaver candy between her teeth.

"I can't wait for everybody to see this one," she concluded.

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in Ghosted (2023). Apple TV+

The star celebrated her birthday on the set of the film days before it wrapped, which she also commemorated on her Instagram with a video of the cast, including Evans and the crew singing "Happy Birthday" to the Blonde actress.

Evans and de Armas first worked together on 2019's whodunnit Knives Out, where he played the villain opposite her innocent protagonist.

They reconnected on the set of the Russo brothers' The Gray Man (2022), where Evans again took on the role of the villain opposite de Armas' faithful sidekick character, Dani, as she helped Ryan Gosling's good guy on the run.

The two stars are coming off a busy year, as Evans took on a voice role as Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear — the origin story of the inspiration for the beloved astronaut toy in Toy Story — and de Armas just earned her first Academy Award nomination for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde.

Ghosted premieres April 21 on Apple TV+.