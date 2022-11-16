'Ghostbusters' Actress and Former Playboy Model Kymberly Herrin Dead at 65

Kymberly Herrin appeared in Ghostbusters, Romancing the Stone and Beverly Hils Cop II

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on November 16, 2022 05:09 PM
Kymberly Herrin
Photo: Facebook

Kymberly Herrin, a former actress and Playboy model, has died. She was 65.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara News-Press published an obituary for Herrin that noted she "passed away peacefully" Oct. 28 in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she was a lifelong resident.

Herrin's cause of death is unknown, and her niece Theresa Ramirez confirmed Herrin's death in an Oct. 28 Facebook post, in which she shared a photo of Herrin posing with her two late sisters on a beach, according to Newsweek.

"They are all together now," Ramirez wrote in a caption alongside the photo. "Aunt Kymberly Herrin. I love you."

According to the obituary, Herrin graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1975 and went on to pose on the cover of "over a dozen magazines, both local and international," in her modeling career.

This included the March 1981 issue of Playboy, in which she was named "Playmate of the Month," according to Entertainment Weekly. The outlet also noted that Herrin modeled in a series of fitness and swimwear advertisements for FIT magazine during her modeling career.

Herrin appeared in 1984's Ghostbusters during her acting career, which began in the early '80s. Her other film roles included 1984's Romancing the Stone, 1989's Road House and 1987's Beverly Hills Cop II, in which she appeared onscreen as a Playboy Playmate, according to EW.

Dan Aykroyd, who worked with Herrin on Ghostbusters, briefly recalled acting with the actress in a November 2021 interview with Polygon. During the interview, Aykroyd, 70, described a scene in which his character Ray shares an intimate moment with a ghost portrayed by Herrin.

"Yes, I remember the woman who played that," Aykroyd said at the time. "Her name was Kym Herrin, and she was a Playboy Playmate. She played the ghost. Like, I wish they'd let that scene go a little longer."

Though no cause of death for Herrin has been announced, her obituary in the News-Press asks that mourners donate money to the American Cancer Society in Herrin's memory "to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer."

She is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, her brother Mark Herrin and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

