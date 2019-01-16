New Ghostbusters Movie to Ignore All-Female Reboot and Be Sequel to Original Franchise

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Sony Pictures is calling on Jason Reitman, 41, to direct a planned sequel to the original franchise, Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported. Reitman would take over on directing duties from his dad Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two blockbuster hits in 1984 and 1989.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman told EW. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

The new sequel comes after the 2016 spinoff which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as the ghostbusting heroes.

But Reitman’s movie, set to hit theaters in 2020, would be set in the original universe and not in the same one as 2016 director Paul Feig’s.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman says.

It’s unclear if original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson would return, though all three made cameos in the 2016 spinoff. Harold Ramis died in 2014 and was honored in Feig’s movie as well.

Reitman previously directed the Oscar-nominated Up in the Air in starring George Clooney in 2009, as well as last year’s Tully starring Charlize Theron. He also helmed 2007’s Juno starring Ellen Page.