Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and More Remember Harold Ramis in Virtual Reunion

These Ghostbusters alums still hold late costar Harold Ramis near and dear in their hearts.

On Monday, Josh Gad debuted the latest installment of his web series Reunited Apart, in which he called on the stars of the iconic 1984 film for a catch-up. Midway through the 30-minute hangout, Gad, 39, asked about working with Ramis, one of the O.G. Ghostbusters who died in February 2014 at age 69.

"I sure miss him," said director Ivan Reitman, who said Ramis was a brother figure to him. "... He's really missed."

Dan Aykroyd confessed that Ramis did not, in fact, believe in ghosts, but that he was a "brilliant collaborator." Added Aykroyd, 67: "I miss him too, obviously."

"Harold was always the guy who helped me make sense out of everything," said Ernie Hudson. "... I give him a lot of credit for how I've been able to sustain myself in this industry, just his practical, commonsense approach to work."

Bill Murray said Ramis — who played Dr. Egon Spengler in the movie — was "always very kind" and "gracious."

"He never was mean to me, especially on this hard one — this was a hard movie to make," said Murray, 69. "He was very calm about the whole thing, and he could stand enormous amounts of discomfort. I figured if he could stand it, we all had to stand it."

Image zoom From left: Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson in 1984 Columbia Pictures/Alamy

Among the many anecdotes shared by the costars from their time making the movie — including why Saturday Night Live star John Candy turned down a role — was a lesson in comedy that Murray offered Weaver on set.

The Alien actress, now 70, remembered how she was dramatically preparing for a sequence where she had to feign terror, when her Caddyshack scene partner intervened.

"He came over, and I don't know if you remember this Bill, but you went, 'What are you doing?' and I went, 'I'm preparing,'" laughed Weaver, calling in from New York City where she's self-isolating with her family. "And you went, 'You're what?' ... and you started to tickle me and shake me."

"Really," she continued, "you can't do comedy if you're going to prepare; it's ridiculous."