Ghostbusters: Afterlife Action-Packed Trailer Teases Return of Annie Potts and Dan Aykroyd

Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunts its way into theaters on Nov. 11

A new generation of Ghostbusters is uncovering the past.

In the latest trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard lead the pack as siblings who relocate to a "creepy old farmhouse in the middle of nowhere" with their mother Callie (Carrie Coon). They soon discover a family secret that has them face to face with spirits.

"Your father wasn't much of a homemaker," Annie Potts' Janine Melintz — who served as a romantic interest to the late Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler in the original Ghostbusters films and series — tells Callie.

"He could hardly keep the power on," Janine adds.

ghostbusters: afterlife movie Finn Wolfhard in Ghostbusters: Afterlife | Credit: ghostbusters: afterlife/ youtube

ghostbusters: afterlife movie Mckenna Grace (R) in Ghostbusters: Afterlife | Credit: Columbia Pictures

Subsequent scenes show Trevor (Wolfhard, 18) and Phoebe (Grace, 15) discovering the iconic Ectomobile and getting it up and running again, Phoebe digging into her grandfather's past and Paul Rudd's Mr. Grooberson assisting the kids in their quest.

"Something's coming," Phoebe says as mystical manifestations begin to swirl around the town.

Soon, the shy youngster is shown following in her family footsteps, impressively harnessing the power of a proton pack out the side of the Ectomobile as she shoots a ghost pursuing the car.

The very end of the trailer, which dropped Tuesday, even gives fans a tease of the return of Dan Aykroyd, whose character Ray Stantz is heard answering a phone with a somber, "We're closed."

Annie potts and Dan Aykroyd Annie Potts (L) and Dan Aykroyd in Ghostbusters: Afterlife | Credit: ghostbusters: afterlife/ youtube

Set 30 years after ghost sightings ended, the story follows Callie, a financially strapped mother who moves her kids to small-town Oklahoma, and the abandoned farmhouse left behind by her dead father.

The first trailer for the movie didn't explicitly state the identity of Callie's dead father, but the Ghostbusters jumpsuit branded with the name "Dr. Egon Spengler" found by Phoebe in her grandfather's secret lab seems to indicate that it's the character played by the late Ramis.

The kids learn about the discarded artifacts — including a P.K.E. Meter and one of those iconic ghost traps — thanks to Mr. Grooberson.

He was there when the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man terrorized Manhattan back in 1984 and is happy to educate Phoebe, Trevor and their pal (played by Logan Kim) about the past life of the Ghostbusters.

ghostbusters: afterlife movie Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters: Afterlife | Credit: Columbia Pictures

ghostbusters: afterlife movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife | Credit: ghostbusters: afterlife/ youtube

The third movie in the original franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally set to come out in July 2020 before the COVID-19 health crisis forced a major delay.

"I have so much respect for what Paul [Feig] created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film," Reitman told Entertainment Weekly back in January 2019.