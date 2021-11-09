Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Hints at the Return of Original Cast: 'Have You Missed Us?'

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is teasing the return of the original ghost-busting crew in the latest trailer for the film.

Afterlife, which comes nearly 40 years after the original 1984 Ghostbusters film, picks up in a future where ghosts have returned to haunt humanity. In a new trailer for the movie released Monday, Paul Rudd, who plays a teacher named Mr. Grooberson, comes face-to-face with some of the iconic characters from the original movie.

But it's not just the reappearance of a Stay Puft marshmallow ghost or the Keymaster that the new trailer hints at — Ghostbusters: Afterlife is also plotting to bring back Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, if the latest look at the film is any indication.

ghostbusters afterlife Credit: Columbia Pictures

While the trailer doesn't show their faces, Murray, 71, Aykroyd, 69, and Hudson, 75, are all listed in the film's cast. At the very end of the trailer, three figures in iconic ghostbusters suits appear. The image cuts away before the camera can pan up to show the figures' faces, but Murray says in a voiceover, "Hey. Have you missed us?"

The new Ghostbusters film follows Callie (Carrie Coon), a "financially strapped" mother-of-two who moves to a small town in Oklahoma with her two kids, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), per the film's official description. The family moves into an old farmhouse left behind by Callie's late dad. While Afterlife doesn't explicitly state who Callie's father is, the film implies that he's Dr. Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis).

In Monday's trailer, Grace seems to confirm that Spengler was her grandfather, saying in one scene, "grandfather was a ghostbuster," and later adding, "something was coming and he knew it."

ghostbusters Credit: columbia pictures/ everett

Grace is also shown dialing up a call, with the voice on the other end answering, "Ray's Occult," in reference to the bookstore Ray Stantz (Aykroyd) opens up after the Ghostbusters are hit with a judicial restraining order.

As an image of the four original Ghostbusters appears on screen, Grace says, "I'm calling about what happened in New York."

In another nod to the first film, the trailer closes out with the original Ghostbusters theme song.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes from director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor and Annie Potts.