Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Mckenna Grace Has Played Younger Versions of These Famous Actors

See side-by-side pictures of Grace's characters compared to their older-actress counterpart, from a young Margot Robbie in I, Tonya to a young Brie Larson in Captain Marvel

Mckenna Grace ain't afraid of no ghost, or the camera!

At just 15 years old, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star has been in over 50 movies and TV shows all before she's even received her drivers license – and if you're wondering why her face looks so familiar, it's because she's also played the younger versions of many famous characters.

"I'll get tagged in TikTok memes, like, showing me next to all of the characters that I've played," she told Variety. "It's really funny. I don't know how that ended up happening. But I'm really glad that it did, because I definitely got to learn from all of the actresses that I played younger versions of."

Between landing roles as a young Margot Robbie in 2017's Oscar-winning I, Tonya and a young Brie Larson in 2019's Captain Marvel, you're probably wondering how Grace's resume is so stacked at such a young age. Her start in acting can be attributed to her great-grandmother, who shared a collection of Shirley Temple DVDs with her at the age of four.

McKenna Grace The Handmaid’s Tale Credit: Jasper Savage/Hulu

Captivated, inspired, a few acting classes – and an agent later, the 15-year-old natural talent has racked up numerous gigs within 10 years. In addition to playing younger versions of actresses in flashback scenes, Grace has scored multiple leading roles as well, such as the 2017 feature Gifted (opposite Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer) and Hulu's Emmy-nominated The Handmaid's Tale.

Most recently, Grace landed one of her biggest roles yet (and quite important, might we add). She's out to bust ghosts because she's cast as Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which sequels Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989).

ghostbusters afterlife Credit: Columbia Pictures

Coon, who plays Phoebe's mother, Callie, told Variety, "She's quite accomplished as an actor already." She continued, "And so there is a level of professionalism just by virtue of how much experience she has. At the same time, she is very much a kid in the most delightful way, in the way that kids make the best artists, because they are so curious, naturally, and so filled with wonder."

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Credit: Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now, let's flashback ourselves for a look at the characters Grace has played younger versions of compared to their older-actress counterpart.

Even Younger Chloe Goodwin in The Goodwin Games

In 2013, Grace played an even younger Chloe Goodwin in The Goodwin Games. Actress Sabrina Carpenter was cast as Young Chloe, while actress Becki Newton played grown Chloe.

Mckenna Grace in The Goodwin Games; Becki Newton Credit: FOX (2)

Young Caroline in The Vampire Diaries

In 2015, Grace landed the role as Young Caroline Forbes in the The Vampire Diaries, playing the younger version of actress Candice King.

McKenna Grace The Vampire Diaries; Candice King Credit: The CW; Bob Mahoney/The CW

Young Emma Swan in Once Upon A Time

From 2015 to 2017, Grace took on the character Young Emma Swan in Once Upon A Time, playing actress Jennifer Morrison's younger self.

Mckenna Grace Once Upon A Time; Jennifer Morrison Credit: ABC; Abc Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

Young Tonya Harding in I, Tonya

In 2017, Grace landed the role as Young Tonya Harding in the Oscar-winning film I, Tonya, playing the younger version of actress Margot Robbie.

I, TONYA McKenna Grace; Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding Credit: A24; A24/Courtesy Everett Collection

Young Theo Crain in The Haunting of Hill House

In 2018, Grace was cast as Young Theo Crain in Netflix's horror series The Haunting of Hill House, playing actress Kate Siegel's younger self.

Mckenna Grace in The Haunting of Hill House ; Kate Siegel Credit: Netflix; Tina Rowden/Netflix

Young Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Also in 2018, Grace landed the role as Young Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, playing the younger version of actress Kiernan Shipka.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Mckenna Grace; Kiernan Shipka Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix (2)

Young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel

In 2019, Grace took on the character Young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, playing the younger version of actress Brie Larson.

Mckenna Grace in Captain Marvel; Brie Larson as Captain Marvel Credit: Disney: C Zlotnick/Disney/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Young Madison Lake in Malignant

In 2021, Grace was cast as Young Madison in Malignant, playing actress Annabelle Wallis' younger self.