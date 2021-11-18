Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Mckenna Grace Has Played Younger Versions of These Famous Actors
See side-by-side pictures of Grace's characters compared to their older-actress counterpart, from a young Margot Robbie in I, Tonya to a young Brie Larson in Captain Marvel
Mckenna Grace ain't afraid of no ghost, or the camera!
At just 15 years old, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star has been in over 50 movies and TV shows all before she's even received her drivers license – and if you're wondering why her face looks so familiar, it's because she's also played the younger versions of many famous characters.
"I'll get tagged in TikTok memes, like, showing me next to all of the characters that I've played," she told Variety. "It's really funny. I don't know how that ended up happening. But I'm really glad that it did, because I definitely got to learn from all of the actresses that I played younger versions of."
Between landing roles as a young Margot Robbie in 2017's Oscar-winning I, Tonya and a young Brie Larson in 2019's Captain Marvel, you're probably wondering how Grace's resume is so stacked at such a young age. Her start in acting can be attributed to her great-grandmother, who shared a collection of Shirley Temple DVDs with her at the age of four.
Captivated, inspired, a few acting classes – and an agent later, the 15-year-old natural talent has racked up numerous gigs within 10 years. In addition to playing younger versions of actresses in flashback scenes, Grace has scored multiple leading roles as well, such as the 2017 feature Gifted (opposite Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer) and Hulu's Emmy-nominated The Handmaid's Tale.
Most recently, Grace landed one of her biggest roles yet (and quite important, might we add). She's out to bust ghosts because she's cast as Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which sequels Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989).
Premiering Nov. 19, Grace will star alongside Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films.
Coon, who plays Phoebe's mother, Callie, told Variety, "She's quite accomplished as an actor already." She continued, "And so there is a level of professionalism just by virtue of how much experience she has. At the same time, she is very much a kid in the most delightful way, in the way that kids make the best artists, because they are so curious, naturally, and so filled with wonder."
Now, let's flashback ourselves for a look at the characters Grace has played younger versions of compared to their older-actress counterpart.
Even Younger Chloe Goodwin in The Goodwin Games
In 2013, Grace played an even younger Chloe Goodwin in The Goodwin Games. Actress Sabrina Carpenter was cast as Young Chloe, while actress Becki Newton played grown Chloe.
Young Caroline in The Vampire Diaries
In 2015, Grace landed the role as Young Caroline Forbes in the The Vampire Diaries, playing the younger version of actress Candice King.
Young Emma Swan in Once Upon A Time
From 2015 to 2017, Grace took on the character Young Emma Swan in Once Upon A Time, playing actress Jennifer Morrison's younger self.
Young Tonya Harding in I, Tonya
In 2017, Grace landed the role as Young Tonya Harding in the Oscar-winning film I, Tonya, playing the younger version of actress Margot Robbie.
Young Theo Crain in The Haunting of Hill House
In 2018, Grace was cast as Young Theo Crain in Netflix's horror series The Haunting of Hill House, playing actress Kate Siegel's younger self.
Young Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Also in 2018, Grace landed the role as Young Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, playing the younger version of actress Kiernan Shipka.
Young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel
In 2019, Grace took on the character Young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, playing the younger version of actress Brie Larson.
Young Madison Lake in Malignant
In 2021, Grace was cast as Young Madison in Malignant, playing actress Annabelle Wallis' younger self.