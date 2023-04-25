'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel Will Return Franchise to New York City, Jason Reitman Confirms

The next Ghostbusters film will return to the Big Apple.

During Sony's presentation Monday at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Jason Reitman — son of late Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman — said the sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife will take place in New York City, according to Deadline.

The two original Ghostbusters movies made by Ivan, who died in February 2022 at 75, followed the paranormal investigators as they captured ghosts throughout New York City.

The 2016 all-female reboot of the franchise also followed suit, but 2021's Afterlife took the series to Oklahoma as it continued the story established with the franchise's first two movies, which starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis.

Jason directed Afterlife, but the new film will be directed by Gil Kenan (Monster House) from a script the pair co-wrote together. Jason appeared at CinemaCon via a video call from the set of the new movie, though no new footage was shown, Deadline reported.

Columbia Pictures

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard are expected to reprise their roles from Afterlife in the new movie. Grace, 16, and Wolfhard, 20, play the grandchildren of the late Ramis' character Egon Spengler, while Coon, 42, portrays Egon's daughter Carrie. Rudd, 54, plays the kids' science teacher and Ghostbusters fan Gary Grooberson.

It's unclear whether Murray, Aykroyd or Hudson will appear in the next movie after reprising their roles in Afterlife.

Logan Kim will return for the sequel as Podcast, and Celeste O'Connor, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind will also star in the sequel, per Deadline

"It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," Kenan told Deadline in a statement back in December, when he was announced as director on the next film. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Afterlife takes place about 40 years after the original Ghostbusters and returns to the series in a future where ghosts have returned to haunt humanity, with the younger cast members helping the original Ghostbusters stymie the ghosts' return.

CinemaCon 2023 continues through Thursday with presentations from Hollywood's major studios about their upcoming slate of movies.

The upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, which remains untitled, is due in theaters Dec. 20.