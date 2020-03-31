Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius' Film Releases Delayed from Summer 2020 to Early 2021

Image zoom Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony Pictures Entertainment

Another highly anticipated film has been pushed back in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the direct sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters 2, was scheduled for a July 2020 release date, but Sony Pictures has pushed the release date back to March 5, 2021.

The first trailer for the film was released in December, giving fans a first look at the sequel starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard as they battle ghosts in a small Oklahoma town.

Other Sony films have also been pushed back including Jared Leto‘s Morbius, which follows the actor as Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disorder who goes to extreme lengths to try and find a cure.

Along with Leto, the movie also stars Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson and Matt Smith. Morbius was moved from a July 2020 release to debuting on March 19, 2021.

Image zoom (from left to right) Ivan Reitman, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Dan Akyroyd in Ghostbusters Snap/REX/Shutterstock

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Fatherhood, Greyhound, Tom Holland’s Uncharted and an untitled Sony Marvel film have also been delayed.

This is the latest string of movies that have had release dates pushed back due to coronavirus. While some films, like the animated kids feature Trolls World Tour and the rom-com The Lovebirds, have moved from theatrical to digital releases, other major films have either been pushed back or delayed indefinitely altogether.

The first major film to call of its scheduled release was No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s latest and final turn as James Bond. While originally planned for an April release, the film will instead debut on Nov. 25.

Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, A Quiet Place Part II and Fast & Furious 10 have also pushed back their release dates.

