Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Camila Cabello's Cinderella and More Sony Films Delayed

More and more movies continue to be delayed as theaters remain closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis

Audiences will have to continue to wait to see blockbusters on the big screen.

Sony announced a slew of its films will move dates as theaters remain mostly closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among them is Camila Cabello's acting debut in the live-action Cinderella. The movie has been moved to July 16 from its February 5 date, likely due to production delays that kept the movie from filming for months.

The move also bumps Tom Holland's video game adaptation Uncharted from July to February 11, 2022.

Also moving is Jared Leto's Morbius, which was previously moved to October 8. But since the James Bond film No Time to Die has since been announced for that date, Morbius is now set to open on January 21, 2022.

The carousel of dates also moves Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which picks up years after the original movies, to November 11 as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway takes its previous date on June 11.

Image zoom Credit: Nicola Dove/MGM

The constant rescheduling due to the pandemic might be why Warner Bros. pulled an unprecedented move to release its entire 2021 slate both in theaters and on its streaming service, HBO Max, at the same time.