Getting Serious! Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Vacation in Italy with His Parents

There’s nothing like some fun in the sun to take full advantage of summer.
New couple Chris Pine, 38, and Annabelle Wallis, 33, were spotted on a luxury vacation in Italy last week where they were joined by Pine’s parents, Robert and Gwynne. The couple lounged on a yacht off the coast of Positano while they soaked up the sun. Wallis was seen taking a long phone call as Pine watched on.
The Star Trek actor and The Mummy actress have been on vacation together during the last week after first confirming they were dating earlier this summer. The two were spotted holding hands on a London outing in early July and stepped out together in Los Angeles two weeks later.
Speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship began in the spring, when they were spotted walking at Heathrow Airport together in late March. They later intimately sat across from each other at a dinner party in Malibu in early April where a source told PEOPLE they were “very comfortable together.”
Wallis, best known for her role in The Tudors period drama and BBC’s Peaky Blinders as well her role opposite Tom Cuise in 2017’s The Mummy, was previously linked to Coldplay lead singer Christ Martin, 41, from 2014 to 2016.
Pine, on the other hand, dated Icelandic model Iris Bjork Jóhannesdóttir, 27, during much of the same time before their relationship ended in early 2015.