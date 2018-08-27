Getting Serious! Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Vacation in Italy with His Parents

There’s nothing like some fun in the sun to take full advantage of summer.

New couple Chris Pine, 38, and Annabelle Wallis, 33, were spotted on a luxury vacation in Italy last week where they were joined by Pine’s parents, Robert and Gwynne. The couple lounged on a yacht off the coast of Positano while they soaked up the sun. Wallis was seen taking a long phone call as Pine watched on.

The Star Trek actor and The Mummy actress have been on vacation together during the last week after first confirming they were dating earlier this summer. The two were spotted holding hands on a London outing in early July and stepped out together in Los Angeles two weeks later.

WATCH: Chris Pine Is Dating The Mummy Actress Annabelle Wallis — See Them Out Together!

Speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship began in the spring, when they were spotted walking at Heathrow Airport together in late March. They later intimately sat across from each other at a dinner party in Malibu in early April where a source told PEOPLE they were “very comfortable together.”