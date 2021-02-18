Get Your Marmalade Ready: Paddington 3 Is Officially Confirmed!

Everyone's favorite marmalade-eating bear Paddington is officially coming back.

Studiocanal, the company behind the beloved Paddington movie franchise, confirmed a third installment in the series is in the works.

"We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2," representatives from the studio said in a statement to Variety.

The movie franchise is one of the most beloved among families, with 2017's Paddington 2 earning rave reviews.

Ben Whishaw voices the kindly Peruvian bear Paddington and Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Thomas and Samuel Joslin make up the Brown family that takes him in when he lands in London.

Nicole Kidman starred in the first film as an evil taxidermist on the hunt for the bear and Hugh Grant took on the role of the villain in the 2017 sequel. Grant praised the sequel, noting in a Vanity Fair interview last year, "I genuinely believe it may be the best film I've ever been in."

Image zoom Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock (9471149j) Hugh Grant Paddington 2 - 2017 | Credit: Warner Bros/Shutterstock

Grant made the remark after some people were poking fun at him for being involved in the film.

"I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, 'From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant,' " Grant recalled. "And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was…people were full of derision. 'Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film.' "

"It's particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I've ever been in," Grant said.