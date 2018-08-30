Actor Gérard Depardieu, 69, Accused of Rape by Woman in Her 20s: Report

Gérard Depardieu, a French actor, was accused of rape and sexual assault by a woman to whom he was said to be offering professional guidance.

A unnamed woman, aged 22, filed a criminal complaint against Depardieu, 69, claiming he sexually assaulted her on August 7 and August 13, Holland-based news agency BNO News reports, citing French officials and sources speaking to Le Parisien newspaper.

“I regret the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be [recognized],” Depardieu’s lawyer Herve Termime told AFP News.

The lawyer noted that Depardieu “absolutely denies any attack, any rape.”

Termime’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred in Depardieu’s home, according to BNO News, that also reported the woman is an actress and dancer known to the actor, who was allegedly giving her professional advice. She reported her claims to police in Lambesc, and Paris prosecutors are now investigating, per the outlet.

Depardieu, a famed figure in French cinema, has worked on about 170 projects, including Les Valseuses (Going Places) and Welcome to New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for 1990’s Cyrano de Bergerac.

Depardieu made the news in 2011 when he urinated in the aisle of a plane in front of other passengers when he was told that he had to wait until takeoff to use the bathroom.

In a statement on Depardieu’s behalf, actor Edouard Baer told French press at the time, “Gerard was upset at this and offered to clean up the mess. He has prostate problems and it was very worrying and humiliating for him.”