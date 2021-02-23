French Actor Gérard Depardieu Charged with Rape (Report)

The Last Holiday actor has been charged with rape by French authorities stemming from allegations in 2018

Gérard Depardieu has been charged with rape and sexual assault in France for an incident that allegedly took place in 2018, according to the French wire Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The Green Card actor, 72, was formally charged in December after a young unnamed actress, then 22, alleged Depardieu raped and assaulted her in his Paris home in August 2018, the AFP reports, citing a judicial source.

The case was closed in 2019 due to lack of evidence but reopened in the summer of 2020, according to the French outlet.

Depardieu's lawyer, Hervé Témime told the AFP that the actor "totally disputes the accusations."

A source told the AFP, the Last Holiday actor is a friend of the woman's family. The woman's lawyer, Elodie Tuaillon-Hibon, told the AFP she hoped her client's "private sphere will be respected" as the case unfolds.

The charges against Depardieu initially surfaced in August 2018, with the woman claiming the incidents occurred on August 7 and 13. She made her complaint against the actor on August 27.

At the time, Témime denounced the allegations, saying, "Gérard Depardieu absolutely contests any aggression, any rape."

Depardieu is a well-known figure in French cinema and has worked on about 245 films and TV shows, including Going Places, The Man in the Iron mask, Life of Pi and Last Holiday.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for 1990's Cyrano de Bergerac.