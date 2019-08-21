Gerard Butler and Girlfriend Morgan Show Some PDA at the Red Carpet Premiere of His New Movie

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown are going strong!

The Angel Has Fallen star and producer took his on-again girlfriend to the Los Angeles premiere of his new action-thriller on Tuesday night, where the two posed for photos and shared a romantic moment on the red carpet.

Dressed in a brown suit and tie, a dapper-looking Butler, 49, leaned over at one point to dip Brown slightly backward, planting a smooch on his girlfriend after giving her a big smile.

For the evening, Brown wore a long black gown featuring a thigh-high slit and cut-outs in the bodice’s rib-cage area, accessorizing with hoop earrings, various rings, a bracelet, and a gold clutch.

Gerard and Brown, an interior designer, were first spotted together during a PDA-packed beach date in Malibu, California, in September 2014.

The pair then dated off-and-on over the next two years before parting ways, with a source close to Butler telling PEOPLE in November 2016 that “they split some time ago.”

Their romance seemed rekindled in July 2017, when they were photographed together on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, splashing around in the waves.

Image zoom Morgan Brown (L) and Gerard Butler in 2016 WENN

But three months later, in October 2017, Butler told PEOPLE he was enjoying being single and said that finding time to date had been challenging, admitting “it has been hard to get much done” romantically with his hectic work schedule: “I have no personal life.”

And while the Scottish actor doesn’t have any children as of yet, Butler added that he’d like to become a father in the not-too-distant future.

“In five years I want to be in a relationship,” said the 300 hunk at the time. “I’d love to have one or two kids — it’s about time.”

Angel Has Fallen opens in theaters Friday.